Donald Edward Jackson of Soper, Oklahoma, died on Aug. 4, 2023.
Donald Edward Jackson, 76, was born on Feb. 7, 1947 in Antlers, Oklahoma, the son of Sherman Jackson and Hester (Hawkins) Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandchild, Michelle Larrison, and sister, Ruth Rose.
Donald was a graduate of Grant High School, Class of 1966. He married Patty Ann Bruno on Aug. 18, 1968 in Goodland, Oklahoma. Don worked at Campbell Soup in Paris, Texas, retiring after 38 years. After he and Patty spent a few years as house parents at Goodland Children’s Home they made their home just South of Hugo. Later in life, they moved to Bluff, Oklahoma. He was a true family man, with many titles. Just Uncle Donald to most. He took pride in his land and cattle and truly enjoyed the outdoors, from fishing to hunting, horseback riding to driving a tractor and everything in between. Donald would bend over backwards to help someone in need. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Donald is survived by his children; Dale Edward Jackson and wife, Wanda of Soper, Oklahoma and Angie Martin and husband, Donald of Soper, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Dusty Jackson, Crystal Jackson, Rouchelle Mantell, Dakota Bell, Michael Brown, Amber Jones, Candy Hokett, Harlie Dawn Martin and Piper Dale Martin; fifteen great grandchildren; sisters, Verita Roden and husband, Lonnie and Novella Trantham and husband, Mike; along with a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends on Aug. 11, 2023, from 6 to 7 P.M. at Miller & Miller Funeral Chapel in Hugo, Oklahoma. Services will be on Aug. 12, 2023 at 10 A.M. at Miller & Miller Funeral Chapel in Hugo, Oklahoma with Clifton Morris officiating. Interment will be at Soper Cemetery, Soper, Oklahoma.
