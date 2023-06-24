Donna Sue (Allen) Farris, 74, of Deport, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. Monday, June 26 at the Pavilion of Highland Cemetery in Deport with Rev. Billy Norris officiating.
Sue, the daughter of Thomas Allen and Mary Helen Bailey Allen, was born on Sept. 18, 1948, in Paris.
She married James Lynn Farris, building 53 years of family and memories before his death on March 2, 2020.
Survivors include two daughters, Amy Anderson and husband, Kevin, and Nikki Bove and husband, Brian; a very special grandson, Rylee Anderson; and great grandson, Jakson Anderson; siblings, Mary Ann Sutton and Charles, of Lewisville; and Shirley Allen of Carrollton; brother-in-law, Gary Scott of New Diana; sisters-in-law, Wilma Claypool of Paris, Dola Roach of Paris, Dorothy Melton of Deport, and Patsy Bestul and Bruce, of Deport along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Her husband, James; her parents; a sister, Barbara Scott and a niece, Rhonda McClay, preceded Sue in death.
She had many friends. She never met a stranger and was caring to friends and family. Sue loved her family first and was a loving caregiver of friends and family if needed.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Cochran and the staff at Texas Oncology; Crystal and Casey of Platinum Hospice; and Wilma Claypool, Dola Roach, and Bobby Allen for their emotional and physical support throughout her illness.
Casket bearers will be; Doug Scott, Paul Miller, Kevin Anderson, Rylee Anderson, Brian Bove, and Mark Farris. Honorary bearers will be; Bobby Allen, Rex West and Cody West.
