Donnie Dale Miller of Detroit, Texas, was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He lost his battle with Alzheimer's Disease on April 10, 2023, at Brentwood Terrace Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by the love of his family at the age of 85.

He was born in Detroit, Texas, to Harlin Jack and Elsie Vickers Miller on Jan. 31, 1938. He attended school in Detroit all 12 years, graduating in 1956 as Valedictorian of his class. He attended Paris Jr. College. He worked at White's Auto for 18 years becoming Assistant Manager. He worked at Rogers-Wade Manufacturing for several years while he was a substitute on a rural mail route in Detroit. He was a rural mail carrier for the Detroit Post Office for 43 years before his retirement in Feb. of 2019 at the age of 81.

