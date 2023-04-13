Donnie Dale Miller of Detroit, Texas, was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He lost his battle with Alzheimer's Disease on April 10, 2023, at Brentwood Terrace Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by the love of his family at the age of 85.
He was born in Detroit, Texas, to Harlin Jack and Elsie Vickers Miller on Jan. 31, 1938. He attended school in Detroit all 12 years, graduating in 1956 as Valedictorian of his class. He attended Paris Jr. College. He worked at White's Auto for 18 years becoming Assistant Manager. He worked at Rogers-Wade Manufacturing for several years while he was a substitute on a rural mail route in Detroit. He was a rural mail carrier for the Detroit Post Office for 43 years before his retirement in Feb. of 2019 at the age of 81.
He accepted Christ as his Savior and was baptized when he was a young boy at Martin Memorial United Methodist Church in Detroit. He was a long time member and elder of the First Christian Church of Detroit.
Dale met the love of his life, Evelyn, in Feb. 1960. They married in July 1961. Together they had 2 children; Kevin and Stacy. He enlisted in the Army National Guard and served his country for six years. He was a member of the Detroit City Council and served as Mayor of Detroit for several years. He served on the Detroit School Board for 37 years. Dale was a member of the Detroit Lion's Club for over 60 years. He was a member of the Child Protective Services Board, a member of the American Legion and a member and chairperson of the Detroit Housing Authority Board. He served as Vice-President and President of the Texas Rural Letter Carriers Association as well as a State Steward.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Bobby John Miller and wife, Betty, Doyle Button Miller, Mary Ann White and husband, Shelley; and in-laws Olen and Nola Richardson.
Dale is survived by his wife of 61 years, Evelyn; and his children Kevin Miller and Jana, Stacy Glass and Dewayne Martin. He was a proud Poppa to his grandchildren Brittany Mularkey and Joe, Skylar Miller and Kiley, Kelsie Glass, Miranda Glass and Caleb Wilson; and his great-grandchildren Harli, Alden, Jaxi, Laynie, Josie, Dalton, Kord, and Harper. He is also survived by his brother James Miller and Charlene, sister-in-law Moonyene Miller; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Larry and Brenda Richardson as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bright Holland Funeral Home Chapel, 2001 Lamar Avenue, Paris, Texas. A funeral service will occur on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Bright Holland Funeral Home with Bro. Gary McCain and Bro. Don Shovan officiating. Burial will follow at the Detroit Cemetery FM 410 South Detroit.
In lieu of flowers, Dale's memory may be honored with a memorial gift to the Detroit Cemetery Association P.O. Box 111 Detroit, Texas, 75436; First Christian Church 250 FM 410 North Detroit, Texas, 75436, or the Alzheimer's Association 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400 McLean, Virginia, 22102.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
