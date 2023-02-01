Donnie Ray “Don” Draper, 86, of Reno, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
A family directed memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb.4 at Southside Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Don, the son of Thomas Asberry Draper & Exa Bea Ricketson Draper, was born April 2, 1936, in the Caviness Community.
On Dec. 2, 1960, he married Loveta Turknett, building 62 years of family and memories. He served two years in the United States Army in Germany. His career in the auto parts business spanned 43 years before his retirement. He was a member and deacon at Southside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Ruth Bryant, Tommie Dunn, Betty Hackfield, Thomas Draper and Mary Tanino.
Survivors include his wife, Loveta Draper; a daughter, Judy Morton and husband, Tim; a son, Keith Draper and wife, Terry; two brothers, Bill Draper and John Draper; along with many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephew; and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Southside Debt Retirement Fund, c/o Southside Baptist Church, 790 Old Jefferson Rd., Paris, TX 75460.
