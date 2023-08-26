Dora Johnson, 96, of Cooper, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
Dora was born on Nov. 22, 1926, in Cedar Creek, Texas to Robert and Mattie (Sissel) Hocutt. Dora married Delbert Johnson on Dec. 18, 1952, in Athens, Texas. She graduated from Cooper High School in 1944. Immediately after graduation, Dora worked at Perry Brothers in Cooper. In 1949, Dora began a 35-year career at the Delta County ASCS office in Cooper. She retired from the ASCS office in 1984. Following her retirement from the ASCS office, she worked at the Cooper High School Snack Bar. A few years later, she worked as a typesetter at the Cooper Review. She worked into her 80’s as a substitute teacher for Cooper ISD. Dora was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church in Cooper.
Dora is survived by her grandson Raydean Johnson, and wife Misty, of Cooper; granddaughter Amber Currie, and husband, Timmy of Paris. Survivors include her great-grandchildren; Lyla Faye Johnson, Mattie Mae Johnson, Allyson Dority, Kayleigh Dority, Kaydence Currie, and Addyson Currie. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Cooper. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Brother Johnny Witherspoon officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Delta County Child Welfare Board in care of Lou Ann Murray, 457 CR 1100, Cooper, Texas 75432, or to the Delta County Library, 300 W. Dallas Ave., Cooper, Texas 75432.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.