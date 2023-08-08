Doris Addlene Patterson, 88, of Brookston passed away on Aug. 5, 2023 at Brentwood Terrace Nursing Home in Paris, Texas. Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Ted White and Rev. Kevin Strempke officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Doris was the daughter of Henry Bell and Lois Spiller Bell born on March 11, 1935 in Chattanooga, Oklahoma. She moved to Paris in 1949 with her family after her father and uncle built and opened the new 271 Drive Inn theater on North Main Street. She attended Powderly Schools graduating in 1953. She was a faithful member of Oak Park United Methodist until its closing and then moved her membership to Immanuel Baptist Church. On Nov. 16,1952, she married Lyndon Pete (L.P.) Patterson in Paris. They built sixty-five years of family and memories before his death on Dec. 9, 2017. After Pete’s election to the Texas State Legislature in 1976, she enjoyed traveling and serving with him during his time in Austin. She was always ready, whenever Pete said it was time to go somewhere.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Pete; daughter Deborah Liesman; son Darrell Wayne Patterson and a brother Terry Bell. Survivors include a son, Lyndon Lee (Lynn) Patterson and wife Marvin Ann; a son Gary Merrill Patterson; grandchildren and their spouses Matt Patterson and Beth of Brookston; Kyle Patterson and Amanda of Sherman; Chad Liesman and Ashley of Reno; Rebecca McKitrick of Reno; Taylor Smith and husband Steven of Rockwall and Logen Ashford and husband Leighton of Fate; along with fifteen great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two sisters Deloris Garner of Hopewell, Elizabeth Spencer and her husband Keith of Ft Worth and one brother Michael Bell of Paris; along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Pallbearers will be her grandsons; Matt Patterson, Kyle Patterson and Chad Liesman and great grandsons; Wesley Patterson, Wade Patterson, Ryan Patterson, Corbin Liesman, Carson Liesman and Kayden McKitrick. The family strongly encourages donations to one’s favorite charity in her memory in lieu of flowers. To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
