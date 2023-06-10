Doris Wheat Felts, 88, of Hopewell, peacefully went home to be with her Lord on
June 6, 2023 in Paris, Texas. She was born on Sept. 30, 1934 the daughter of
Johnny and Maudie Wheat.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers, Don Wheat of Bowie
and Kenneth Wheat of Ft. Worth; and sister, Flodene McWhorter, of Weatherford.
She is survived by her husband, Bill, of Hopewell; and five children, Gary Felts of
Perryton; Johnnie Field and husband, Clyde, of Lubbock; Becky Holman and husband,
Bob of Hopewell; Mark Felts and wife, Meredith, of Powderly; and Tim Felts and wife,
Sharon, of Hopewell.
Doris is also survived by 13 grandchildren; Jennifer Stidham and husband, Dennis, of
Amarillo; Zackary Felts and wife, Holly, of Perryton; Brooke Gibson and husband, Jamie, of Lubbock; Landon Field and wife, Joy, of Lubbock; Allison Malone of Powderly; Jarrod
Johnson and wife, Crystal, of Anna; Sarah Johnson of Paris; Ben Felts and wife, Dusty, of
Paris; Chris Felts and wife, Anna of Powderly; Ashley Babb and husband, Heath, of Hopewell;
Kellsey Durham and husband, Jesse of Powderly; Joshua Felts of Hugo; and Noah Felts of Powderly. She is also survived by 27 great grandchildren, 8 great step-grandchildren, a multitude of nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends gathered over a lifetime of serving the God she loved and served.
Doris was truly a Proverbs 31 woman. She was both a Godly wife to her preacher husband
and a loving and exemplary mother of her five children. She was strong in her faith and had a deep love for the LORD. Doris began her long Christian life at the age of 9 years. She and her sister, Flodene, both accepted Christ as their Savior at the same time and were baptized into the Bethel Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, TX.
Doris taught children’s Sunday School classes even before her marriage to her husband, Bill, and later as the wife of a pastor, she assisted in the ministry by visiting, playing piano, singing, and following her husband from pastorate to pastorate as he endeavored to obey the leadership of the Lord. Even in her later years, God still continued to use her and gave her the gift of spiritual insight to know when a person needed comfort, encouragement, or just a promise from the Scripture - faithfully sending a card or flowers at just the time the person was in need. Doris blessed people for years that way. All the names listed above and many more were blessed by this woman’s life.
Funeral services have been set for Monday, June 12, 2023 at 2 P.M. at East Paris Baptist Church with Dr. Danny Moody and Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time at the church.
Pallbearers will be Zackary Felts, Chris Felts, Ben Felts, Joshua Felts, Noah Felts, Landen Field and Jarrod Johnson.
Online condolences may be sent to the Felts family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.