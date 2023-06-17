Showers and thunderstorms likely. Thunderstorms could be strong and possibly severe late. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Dorothy Naomi Bolton, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Pleasant Springs Healthcare in Mt. Pleasant. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. Monday, June 19 at the Evergreen Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Tim Ervin officiating.
Dorothy, the daughter of Thomas Franklin Allman and Lena Bauman Allman, was born on July 22, 1934, in Paris, Texas.
She graduated from Paris High School. On July 13, 1957, she married Billy Bolton, building 51 years of family and memories before his death on Dec. 11, 2008. A son, Steve Bolton, also preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 2007.
She and her husband worked a number of years at Evergreen Cemetery. They then moved to Mt. Pleasant where they owned and operated a grave service, serving funeral homes in Titus County and the surrounding area. Dorothy was a member of First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant where she was active in the choir and was the choir librarian.
Survivors include a daughter, Mary Ann Brubaker and husband Bob; grandsons, Cody Richard and wife Alaina, Andrew Brubaker, and Matthew Brubaker, and three stepchildren, Mike Bolton, Johnny Bolton, and Deborah Bolton-Gerard along with extended family and a host of friends.
