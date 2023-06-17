Dorothy Naomi Bolton

Dorothy Naomi Bolton

Dorothy Naomi Bolton, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Pleasant Springs Healthcare in Mt. Pleasant. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. Monday, June 19 at the Evergreen Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Tim Ervin officiating.

Dorothy, the daughter of Thomas Franklin Allman and Lena Bauman Allman, was born on July 22, 1934, in Paris, Texas.

