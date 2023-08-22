As Labor Day approaches, The Texas Department of Transportation reminds all Texans about the dangers of drunk driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced an increased enforcement period from Aug. 18 to Sept. 4. Texas law enforcement agencies are on board.

“Too many people are killed on our roads each year — especially during holidays — due to impaired driving. These crashes are inexcusable and 100% preventable,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “If you spend time with friends or family and decide to drink, make the right decision and plan ahead for a sober ride by taking a rideshare, taxi, public transit or designated driver.”

