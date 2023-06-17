Dr. Arnold Dale (Sonny) Oates

Dr. Arnold Dale (Sonny) Oates, 85, of Tyler, Texas, met his Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 3, 2023, surrounded by loving family members. He was born in Ben Franklin, Delta County, Texas, on Aug. 30, 1937, to Arnold Oates, Sr., and Beulah Endsley Oates. Sonny grew up in Paris, Texas, attending public schools and Paris Junior College. His parents, two of his three younger sisters, Susan Oates Davis and Anna Oates Mathews, and son-in-law Douglas Garold Erickson, preceded him in death.

Arnold married his soulmate, Martha Holloway, on June 4, 1960, in a country church near Palestine, Texas. The couple would have celebrated 63 years of priceless companionship and love on June 4 of this year. Throughout their marriage, Arnold and Martha had many wonderful experiences. They lived and worked in seven states and traveled extensively in the U.S. and twenty-five other countries.

