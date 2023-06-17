Showers and thunderstorms likely. Thunderstorms could be strong and possibly severe late. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Thunderstorms could be strong and possibly severe late. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Dr. Arnold Dale (Sonny) Oates, 85, of Tyler, Texas, met his Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 3, 2023, surrounded by loving family members. He was born in Ben Franklin, Delta County, Texas, on Aug. 30, 1937, to Arnold Oates, Sr., and Beulah Endsley Oates. Sonny grew up in Paris, Texas, attending public schools and Paris Junior College. His parents, two of his three younger sisters, Susan Oates Davis and Anna Oates Mathews, and son-in-law Douglas Garold Erickson, preceded him in death.
Arnold married his soulmate, Martha Holloway, on June 4, 1960, in a country church near Palestine, Texas. The couple would have celebrated 63 years of priceless companionship and love on June 4 of this year. Throughout their marriage, Arnold and Martha had many wonderful experiences. They lived and worked in seven states and traveled extensively in the U.S. and twenty-five other countries.
Beginning in 1958, Arnold taught biology, chemistry and physics at Talco and Big Spring high schools before being named the Sands Junior-Senior High School Principal in Ackerly. This tenure was interrupted when his Army National Guard Unit was activated during the Berlin Crisis. In 1963 he began doctoral studies in educational administration at Texas A&M University-Commerce (then known as ETSU). During this time, he was assistant superintendent at Bonham ISD. He was awarded a Ph.D. in May 1966.
In August 1966, Arnold joined the Education and Technical Service Division of the Philco-Ford Corporation as a director of a center that prepared Native Americans to move from the reservation to urban areas for employment. His last position with Philco-Ford was director of all the company's manpower training operations nationwide.
In the summer of 1970, Arnold became Principal of T.C. Williams Senior High School in Alexandria, Virginia. He faced many challenges as the district merged three racially disparate high schools into one. The success and inspiring bonds that the T.C. students made in 1971 are depicted in the movie "Remember the Titans." He became superintendent of the Campbell County Schools (VA) in 1973.
Upon his return to Texas in 1980, Arnold served as superintendent for school districts in Greenville, Brazosport and San Antonio (North East). North East ISD was a large school district for its time and has continued to grow to 60,000 students across 70 campuses. In 1986 he began a 13-year tenure at Texas A&M University as a professor in the Department of Educational Administration. Arnold was also president of his educational consulting firm Texas School Planning, Inc. Over the last 25 years, he worked with more than 100 school districts, conducting demographic and land use studies, facility planning, and bond issue preparation. Arnold completed his last TSPI consulting contract at age 80.
During Arnold's more than 50 years of educational leadership, he received many honors and awards. In the mid-1980s, he was named one of the 100 Top U.S. Executive Educators by the National School Board Association and also received an Award of Honor from the National School Public Relations Association. In 2005 he was named one of 115 Outstanding Alumni of the TAMU-Commerce College of Education and Human Services. Arnold cast a wide shadow as a board member and president of the United States Academic Decathlon from 1987-2000, President of the Southern Region Council of Educational Facility Planners, and as a United Way of Bexar County-San Antonio board member.
Arnold was a servant-leader who supported many non-profit organizations in missions to help those in need. He was a deacon, elder and trustee of First Presbyterian Church-Tyler and served as President of the Board of Gilmont Camp and Conference Center. In 2016 he was awarded the Camp Gilmont Arbor Award. This award is given to an individual who, like an arbor in the forest, provides a canopy that gently covers and protects all that lies below. A generous, kind, and brilliant man who made a difference in many people's lives, Arnold was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend!
Left to treasure his memory are his wife, Martha; children Katherine Oates Erickson and Mark Oates; daughter-in-law Christi, whom he considered another daughter; and his sister Linda Oates Spaits. "Doc" will be dearly missed by his three granddaughters, Taylor Anne Jester (husband, Justin Jester), Elizabeth Anne Oates, and Rebecca Ashley Oates, and his bonus grandson Chase Woodworth. His 18-month-old great-granddaughter Harper Anne made her Doc smile and will learn more about him as she matures.
A host of other relatives—nieces, nephews, and cousins—and many special friends and colleagues in Texas and other parts of the country will miss having him in their lives. The family thanks God for providing strength and mercy and to friends and others who knew and loved Arnold for their support.
A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, 230 W. Rusk Street, Tyler, TX 75701. Memorials may be made in Arnold's name to any charity or Gilmont Camp and Conference Center, 6075 State Hwy: 155 North, Gilmer, TX 75644, or the Garden of Memories Cemetery Association (Fence Fund), c/o Ron Spears, P.O. Box 560, Ben Franklin, TX 75415.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.