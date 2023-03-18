Dr. Christine Pickering Ford

Dr. Christine Pickering Ford

Dr. Christine Pickering Ford, 84, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at her home in Shreveport, Louisiana, with her son, Paul, and her faithful cat, Pablo, by her side, as she would have wanted it.

A visitation for Christine will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Charleston United Methodist Church, 4161 FM 895, Charleston, Texas 75432. A funeral service will occur on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1 P.M., 4161 FM 895, Charleston, Texas 75432. An interment will occur on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Lake Creek Cemetery, CR 4620, Lake Creek, Texas. Bright-Holland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.