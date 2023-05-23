 Earl D. Bellamy, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Earl DeLaine Bellamy, Jr. left those who love him on Friday, May 19, at his home in Paris, Texas. He was born on June 14, 1930, in Houston to Earl D. and Rhoda Lyne Bellamy. He married Patricia Ann Evans in Houston in 1953. They enjoyed 57 years of a loving and caring marriage until her unexpected death in 2010.
Earl played varsity basketball at Rice University where he received his B.A. degree and completed his pre-medical studies. He received his M.D. degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston where he received several distinguishing accolades.
Dr. Bellamy took the Air Force route to medicine. Following his discharge from the U.S.A.F. in 1960, he completed residency in ophthalmology at Tulane University School of Medicine and moved his family to Paris where he established Paris Eye Physicians and Surgeons in 1963. He was on the staff of the former McQuistion Regional Medical Center and was the President of the Medical Staff and Chief of Surgery for numerous terms. He was also on the Courtesy Staff of the former St. Joseph Hospital and the Lamar County hospital. He retired from his practice in 2000.
Active in the banking industry in Texas, Dr. Bellamy served as a Director and Chairman of the Board of 6 Banks and Savings and Loans from 1973 through 2007.
His community interests were numerous and varied. He served as President of the Red River Valley Girl Scout Council and was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Paris Independent School District serving as President in 1974 and 1975. He also served on the Board of Directors and was Vice President of the Paris Industrial Foundation which preceded the Paris Economic Development Corporation.
In the mid 1990’s, Dr. and Mrs. Bellamy became involved in the thoroughbred horse industry. This interest quickly evolved into an enduring passion. They operated The Bellamy Stable, L.L.C., and bred, owned and raced their thoroughbreds all over the country. Dr. Bellamy was elected to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Horsemen, Benevolent and Protective Association in 2000 and served as its President until 2009. He maintained that this was the best non-paying job he’d ever had.
Dr. and Mrs. Bellamy and the family were long time members of First United Methodist Church in Paris. Although his resume is extensive, he will most be remembered for his intelligence, quick wit, generosity, and the kindness he showed all people. He was a master at developing and sustaining relationships and his humility was inspiring. Dr. Bellamy was the ultimate role model to most who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.
Dr. Bellamy was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Bonnie Poole; and his wife, Pat. He is survived by his four daughters and husbands; Lynn Newman and Cam of Fort Worth, Karen Ingram and Terry of Tulsa, Marian Smith and Mark of McKinney, and Susan Wilson and Kyle of McKinney. Also surviving are his seven grandchildren; Chance Newman and Reagan of New Orleans, Trey Barnett of Phoenix, Jeremy Smith and Katie of McKinney, Justin Smith and Whitney of McKinney, Lindsey Baumgarten and Brian of Fort Worth, Evan Wilson and Emily of Charlotte, and Ben Wilson and Shanna of Bells. His great grandchildren Bellamy and Cannon Smith, Pierce and Evelyn Smith, Amelia, Lila and Thomas Baumgarten, Lily Wilson and Blake Newman. In addition, he leaves a special friend, companion, and partner, Joan Davis of Paris, with whom he enjoyed many adventures. The family would like to thank Jana Leverton for her care and kindness until the end.
A visitation for friends and family will be held on Tuesday, May 23 from 4:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Wednesday at the First UMC in Paris at 1 P.M. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
