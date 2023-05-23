Earl D. Bellamy, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Earl DeLaine Bellamy, Jr. left those who love him on Friday, May 19, at his home in Paris, Texas. He was born on June 14, 1930, in Houston to Earl D. and Rhoda Lyne Bellamy. He married Patricia Ann Evans in Houston in 1953. They enjoyed 57 years of a loving and caring marriage until her unexpected death in 2010.

Earl played varsity basketball at Rice University where he received his B.A. degree and completed his pre-medical studies. He received his M.D. degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston where he received several distinguishing accolades.

