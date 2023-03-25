Edna Myra Byrd

Edna Myra Byrd

Edna Myra Byrd was born on April 11, 1943, in Cooper, Texas, to the union of the late Milas and Vivian Shanklin. She began another journey when our heavenly father called His sweet child home to rest on Jan. 30, 2023, with her beloved family by her side. She accepted Jesus Christ at a young age and was an active member of New Zion Baptist Church in Cooper, Texas. She later became a faithful member of The Luke Church in Humble, Texas.

Edna attended Booker T. Washington High School in Cooper, Texas where she was an honor student and elite basketball player. After winning the Speech and Debate Championship at Prairie View A & M University as a high school student, she decided to leave her small hometown and return to Prairie View A & M University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1967 and a Master of Education in 1976.

