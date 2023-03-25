Edna Myra Byrd was born on April 11, 1943, in Cooper, Texas, to the union of the late Milas and Vivian Shanklin. She began another journey when our heavenly father called His sweet child home to rest on Jan. 30, 2023, with her beloved family by her side. She accepted Jesus Christ at a young age and was an active member of New Zion Baptist Church in Cooper, Texas. She later became a faithful member of The Luke Church in Humble, Texas.
Edna attended Booker T. Washington High School in Cooper, Texas where she was an honor student and elite basketball player. After winning the Speech and Debate Championship at Prairie View A & M University as a high school student, she decided to leave her small hometown and return to Prairie View A & M University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1967 and a Master of Education in 1976.
In 1967 she began her nursing career at Lockwood Hospital in Houston, Texas. She later served at AMI Parkway Hospital as the Emergency Room Clinical Coordinator and Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital. She served as an Emergency Room Registered Nurse for forty-five years. She had a natural gift for serving people which was exemplified through mentoring and being preceptor to many nurses, sharing the wisdom and experience that she gained over the years. She was very conscientious in serving her patients, with dignity, respect and true compassion. Her service and compassion landed her at the 1984 Olympics with the United States Health team serving as a nurse for thousands of participating athletes.
Edna was a dedicated mother who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She is affectionately called G-Momma and GiGi-Momma by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she spoiled and would move heaven and earth for. She was the most loving, humble, compassionate, understanding, family-orientated woman and one of the most beautiful souls one could ever meet. Edna enjoyed cooking, shopping, traveling, gardening, and getting together with family and friends.
Edna is survived by her children; Dexter Byrd and Dora and Dana Byrd-Arreola and Eric, Grandchildren; Darrell Williams II and Endia, Devin Williams, Rian Wilson, Reese Wilson, Eric Arreola Jr., and Lyndsey Byrd, Great Grandchildren; Darrell Williams III and Rise Williams, Sibling; Bloyce Shanklin Sr. and Mary-Ann, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Milas and Vivian Shanklin, brothers; Milas Shanklin Jr. and Roy Shanklin, sister; JoAnn Terry, ex-husband/friend in life; Hilton Byrd.
Tributes of love
Mama, it's your boy. I've written you many letters over the years from the military to life in general. Although I knew life wasn't forever, I never thought of writing this type of letter at this time. I almost called you several times before I realized you were no longer here. I'm having trouble being totally sad but instead I find myself being overwhelmed with gratitude because of you showing us what a strong black woman looked like. I watched you as a child, and learned no matter how many times you get knocked down, that getting back up is what counts. I remember hearing your alarm clock go off waking you for work to have you ask for more time to sleep. You taught me to work hard and for that I am grateful. You also gave us everything we needed with the exception of more punishment. I thank God for the good times, the laughter, the road trips, the many conversations on my way home from work and you're never ending love and support. I definitely thank God we were able to worship under the same roof, surrounded by great people here at The Luke. Most importantly, I pray that if I don't grow weary in well doing, one day I'll see you again! Love you forever mama. Love, Boopie ‘Dexter’
My beautiful, smart, caring, and courageous mother, you were like no other. There is a vacant place in my heart that can never be filled. I miss you deeply and will always cherish our early morning, afternoon, and just before bed talks. You were the best thought partner one could ever ask for. I pray that your spirit will continue to guide me. I witnessed you work hard to provide for us and you never missed a beat. You inspired us to become whatever we set our minds to. You lifted me through some of the most difficult times in life and you were there to celebrate by my side in the best of times. Your unconditional love and support was unmatched. We will strive to make you proud and we hope to become half the person you were. You were simply extraordinary! Please don't worry, I remember our last talk in the hospital and as always, you know I will take care of it. I love you with all that I am and you will be part of me forever. Love, Piggy Pie ‘Dana’
