Edna Ruth Johnston, age 83, of Paris, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Paris Regional Health. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Friday, March 10 at East Post Oak Cemetery with Rev. Henry Blackmon officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery one hour prior to service time at 1 p.m.
Ruth was born on July 18, 1939 to Frank Ollie and Edna Earl Jaynes Lee. She married Edgar Johnston in 1958 and built 55 years of memories before his death in 2014. She was a long time member of the Order of the Eastern Star and East Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church. Ruth was very active in church activities, including being a Sunday school teacher, singing in and directing the choir, serving as church clerk, VBS director, and Ladies Auxiliary president. She continued to keep up with activities even after her health declined and she could not actively participate. Ruth retired from Kroger and continued to work as a merchandiser in several area businesses. In her personal time, she enjoyed painting china, reading, and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter; Vicki Reves; a sister, Anita Kay Bowling; a brother, Joe Dan Lee; and a nephew, Tony Ellis. Ruth is survived by a daughter, T.J. Chappell and husband, Jimmy; a son, Barry Johnston and wife, Anja; 3 grandchildren, Danielle Walker and husband, Sean, Jessica Johnston, and Amanda Chappell; one great-grandchild, Mason Walker; siblings, Ollie Lee and wife, Ruth, and Ruby Lee; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Should you so desire, memorials may be made to Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship Fund Deport #1045 or East Post Oak Landmark Restoration Fund c/o Johnie Lee, 1498 CR 2221, Detroit, TX 75436. To leave a message for the family go to BrightHollandFuneralHome.com
