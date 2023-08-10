Eleanor Elizabeth Perkins, 94, of Paris, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 5th 2023 at Brentwood Terrace at 11:05 a.m.
Eleanor was the daughter of Jim and Louis Cox of Bonham, Texas. She lived in Fannin County until Jan. 29, 1947, when she married Joe Neal Perkins and they moved to Paris, Texas. She had one daughter, Jana Lynn. She and her husband Joe Neal (Billy) opened Perkins Produce together and ran it for several years. Eleanor went to work at Westinghouse Lighting where she worked for 40 years. Her life was her three grandchildren, and she loved to mow her yard. If you knew her for five minutes or five years she was Granny to everyone.
She is survived by granddaughter Joni Norton and her husband Don, Kent Ellington and his wife Suzie. Great Grandchildren Kendall Buchholtz and husband Cody, Nicole Rogers and her husband Tre. Great great grandchildren, Kase Buchholtz, Cyler Buchholtz, Nova Rogers and Q Rogers. Son-in-law, Harvey Cochrell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Neal (Billy) Perkins; daughter, Jana Cochrell; grandsons, Chad Blake Ellington and Thomas Ellington III; parents, Jim and Louis Cox; sisters, Lillian Walker, Kathryn Renshaw, Mary Alice Clark Barron, Jimmie Lois Cosper, and Nancy Simpson and a brother, Alton C. Cox.
Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Stone officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.