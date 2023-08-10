Eleanor Elizabeth Perkins

Eleanor Elizabeth Perkins

Eleanor Elizabeth Perkins, 94, of Paris, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 5th 2023 at Brentwood Terrace at 11:05 a.m.

Eleanor was the daughter of Jim and Louis Cox of Bonham, Texas. She lived in Fannin County until Jan. 29, 1947, when she married Joe Neal Perkins and they moved to Paris, Texas. She had one daughter, Jana Lynn. She and her husband Joe Neal (Billy) opened Perkins Produce together and ran it for several years. Eleanor went to work at Westinghouse Lighting where she worked for 40 years. Her life was her three grandchildren, and she loved to mow her yard. If you knew her for five minutes or five years she was Granny to everyone.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.