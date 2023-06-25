Lamar County may be looking to give elected officials a 6% raise and county employees a $2,500 across-the-board increase when the new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Discussion turned to wage increases at Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Wednesday in advance of a July 10 meeting when commissioners must approve an elected official salary schedule.
“We’ve been pretty frugal over the last several years and somewhat behind on the salaries of other counties of comparable size,” Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell said after the meeting. “We’ve been falling behind because of inflation over the last two years.”
Bell said commissioners seemed on board with a 6% raise for elected officials and a $2,500 across-the-board increase for county employees.
“It seems like everybody is on board with that,” Bell said of commissioners as he noted that the inflation rate was almost 8% last year and almost 6% this year. “We’ll take another look at it next year and hope inflation slows down.”
Bell admitted that salary increases would make it improbable for the 2023-24 budget to stay within a “no new revenue” range, something he suggested when budget workshops began in early June after property owners began to receive assessed property value statements, mostly with large increases. At a June meeting, the judge received no takers on the idea from his colleagues.
“Early projections are for us to receive about $250,000 from new property,” Bell said about revenue from property not on the tax rolls a year ago and far below the amount needed to give contemplated raises. A no new revenue budget would come with a lower tax rate to offset increased values from property on last year’s tax rolls but would not guarantee all property owners a decrease in taxes depending upon the amount of individual assessed values.
At Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners also took a look at, but took no action on several responses to a request for qualifications and cost estimates for a planned $4 million emergency dispatch/training/storage facility at the county’s property on N. Main Street.
In other action, commissioners approved the use of the courthouse parking lot for a staging area for the Celebrate America Parade on July 1 and approved two housing development plats, to include Little Pine Creek Estates on CR 33080 consisting of 58 lots on 67.92 acres, and Highway 82 Subdivision, consisting of 30 lots on 42.53 acres west of Paris.
