Elizabeth “Betty” Salas Routon left this earth on Feb. 16, 2023. She was 83 years old. She was born on Sep. 25, 1939, in San Jose, California, to Antonio P. and Rachel Pagan Salas. She was nicknamed “Betty” by her uncle as a child, but as an adult would insist her name was Elizabeth and correct anyone who made the mistake of forgetting. Around the age of five, she and her family moved to Hawaii and lived there until the start of the Korean conflict. She grew up in and around Campbell, California, where she graduated from high school in 1958.
Throughout her adolescence, she attended Campbell Pentecostal Church of God. There she met and befriended two sisters, Melva and Sandy. Their brother, Mathew S. Routon, would later become her husband, but initially had no interest in her. He said in time she wore him down and they started dating, but he really fell in love with the young godly woman she had become. They were married on May 14, 1960, and grew to a family of five, adding three sons along the way. She supported her family in a move from California to Texas, and in all of their pursuits, football games, band concerts and competitions. She kept them fed, clothed, nurtured and loved for the next 60 years.
She lovedº quilting and making crocheted blankets for her family and was always looking for craft projects to do with her grandchildren. She was a founding member of the Gospel Lighthouse in Powderly and longtime member of the Paris Church of God. She was a prayer warrior and a woman of great faith. She loved missions, supporting missionaries and their work faithfully her entire life. She took great joy in the fact that her children and grandchildren serve the Lord.
She is survived by her brothers, Tony Salas and wife, Lai, and Jimmy Salas and wife, Judy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Melva and Dave Nichols, Ed and Doris Routon, Sandy and Donnie Paul and Ken and Becky Routon; children, Dale L. Routon and wife, Sharon, Kurt M. Routon and wife, Gina, and Adam L. Routon; grandchildren, Aaron and wife, Lauren, Rachel and husband, Tate, Bethany and husband, Chris, Laura and husband, Tim, Caleb and wife, Ashley, Zach and wife, Zavana, Jared Routon, Zoe Routon and Madison Routon. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Rachel; husband, Mathew; and two sisters and their spouses, Gloria and Everett Miller and Lois and Travis Jordan; as well as brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Melton and Larraine Routon.
The family will receive friends and family from 3 to 5 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas, at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Graveside service is to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the Routon family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
