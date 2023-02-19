routon001.jpg

Elizabeth “Betty” Salas Routon left this earth on Feb. 16, 2023. She was 83 years old. She was born on Sep. 25, 1939, in San Jose, California, to Antonio P. and Rachel Pagan Salas. She was nicknamed “Betty” by her uncle as a child, but as an adult would insist her name was Elizabeth and correct anyone who made the mistake of forgetting. Around the age of five, she and her family moved to Hawaii and lived there until the start of the Korean conflict. She grew up in and around Campbell, California, where she graduated from high school in 1958.

Throughout her adolescence, she attended Campbell Pentecostal Church of God. There she met and befriended two sisters, Melva and Sandy. Their brother, Mathew S. Routon, would later become her husband, but initially had no interest in her. He said in time she wore him down and they started dating, but he really fell in love with the young godly woman she had become. They were married on May 14, 1960, and grew to a family of five, adding three sons along the way. She supported her family in a move from California to Texas, and in all of their pursuits, football games, band concerts and competitions. She kept them fed, clothed, nurtured and loved for the next 60 years.

