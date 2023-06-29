Ella Mae Bristow, 88, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Paris Regional Health.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, at the United Pentecostal Church with Rev. Robert Myre, Sister Donna Myre, and Sherry Shrum officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Bristow, the daughter of Jesse A. Moss and Maggie Jane Gentry Moss, was born May 19, 1935, in Slabtown, Texas.
She attended elementary school at Hazel Dell and graduated from Delmar High School in 1953. While in high school, she played basketball on the varsity team all four years. Ella Mae worked at Hollywood Vassarette several years and managed Fabrific for more than ten years before beginning a career at Belk, where she retired.
She was a faithful member of the United Pentecostal Church where she taught Sunday school for many years, served countless bereaved families, and was the Ladies Auxiliary Secretary/Treasurer for a number of years.
Ella Mae was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings, Recil Moss and wife, Margie, Weldon Moss and wife, Mary, Margil Moss and wife, Elvira, and Jessie Fay Weaver and husband, Joe.
Survivors include her husband, Arlton Bristow, whom she married on June 4, 1960, building 63 years of family and memories; one son, Joey Bristow and wife, Susan; grandchildren, Derek Bristow and wife, Riley, and Bailey Bristow; great grandchildren, Kollins Bristow and Kanton Bristow and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be; Shannon Tucker, Shane Moss, Adrian Moss, Jeff Jones, Jim Lester, and Geron Jackson.
