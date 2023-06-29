Ella Mae Bristow, 88, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Paris Regional Health.

Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, at the United Pentecostal Church with Rev. Robert Myre, Sister Donna Myre, and Sherry Shrum officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

