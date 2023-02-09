Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, 2 p.m., Feb. 9, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Cooper, Texas, with Brother Johnny Witherspoon officiating. Internment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the services.
Serving as Pallbearers will be David Owen, Dylan Owen, Matt Byrd, Joel Caron, Aaron New, and Cooper Crowell.
Elmer Clyde Owen ,98, went peacefully to his heavenly home on Feb. 7, 2023. He was born on September 23, 1924 to John and Mamie Blake Owen in Antioch, Texas. They preceded him in death. He married Juanita Strong on March 5, 1951 in Dallas, Texas. They went to Liberty Grove school together and graduated from Klondike High School. Clyde and Juanita were happily married for 69 years.
Growing up Clyde lived on a cotton farm in Antioch with his large family. His family moved to Liberty Grove in 1931. When he was 12 he was saved by the grace of God and was baptized in a pool near the Liberty Grove Church by Brother Gilmore. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Cooper.
At age 18 Clyde was registered to be drafted in the Army. He served as a Corporal in the 292nd Joint Assault Signal Company, JASCO. After the war, he received a GI Bill to go to welding school. He worked at General Dynamics after the war. After getting married, he farmed for a few years then made a career of welding. He was also a jack- of- all- trades. He could fix anything that was broken.
He always enjoyed family get-togethers. You could find him playing and having fun with his grandkids and great- grandkids.
Survivors include his son, Mark Owen and wife, Pam of Cooper; daughters, Cathy Weets of Cooper, and Lisa Belcher and husband, David of Commerce, Texas. Also 9 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren: David Owen and wife, Ciji, Londyn and Lincoln of Charleston, Texas, Julie New and husband, Aaron, Emmalyn and Owen of Wichita Falls, Texas , Jill Crowell and husband, Cooper, Kinsley, Caroline and Charlotte of Waxahachie, Texas, Dylan Owen of Cooper, Katie Byrd and husband, Matt, Hannah, Micah, and Judah of China Spring, Texas, Kristi Caron and husband, Joel of Arlington, Texas, Brittany Belcher and Dylan Bushnell, Kingston and Kennedie Rodgers of Fate, Texas, Michelle Stroud and Memphis of Sulphur Springs, Texas, Megan Belcher of Greenville, Texas. Sister, Helen McFadden of Rockwall, Texas, numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers Jack Owen, Tiny Owen, Billy Owen, and Roy Owen and sister, Mary Owen.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church missions, Delta County Library or Liberty Grove Cemetery.
