Elmerene Vincent Scott Taylor, 96, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at her home. Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with burial following in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 5-7 p.m.
Mrs. Taylor, the daughter of Elmer Floyd Vincent and Jimmie Alice Rose Vincent, was born Jan. 27, 1927, in Caviness, Texas.
She graduated from beauty school in Dallas and began a career that spanned 66 years before her retirement at the age of 83. She owned and operated The Beauty Nook with its last location being on North Main Street. Elmerene was a faithful member of Ramseur Baptist Church. She enjoyed yard work, crocheting, and sewing. She was a caregiver to many during her lifetime.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Perry Wesley Scott on Oct. 2, 1970; her second husband, Richard Taylor on May 15, 2003; a sister, Doris Hudson; a brother, Andrell Thomas Vincent; and a son-in-law, L. C. Burrow.
Survivors include two daughters, Liala Ann Brakebill and husband, Ted and Sue Burrow; grandchildren, Chad Brakebill and wife, Jeri, Kyle Brakebill and wife, Kristi, Brian Burrow and wife, Dianne, Nancy Burgin and husband, Greg, and Kayla Parrish and husband, J. P.; great grandchildren, Lillian Saucier and husband, Jacob, Kylee Brakebill, Cobyn Brakebill, Riley Lofton and husband, Seth, Justin Burrow, Nathan Burrow, Zach Burgin, and Ellie Parrish; great great grandchildren, Jaycee Saucier, Laiklynn Saucier, Luke Saucier, and Madi Lofton; along with several step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren and a host of friends.
