Elmerene Vincent Scott Taylor, 96, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at her home. Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with burial following in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 5-7 p.m.

Mrs. Taylor, the daughter of Elmer Floyd Vincent and Jimmie Alice Rose Vincent, was born Jan. 27, 1927, in Caviness, Texas.

