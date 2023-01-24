Elna Jo Johnson, 80, of Blossom, passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Brentwood Terrace while surrounded by her loved ones.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home was entrusted with cremation. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Elna, the daughter of Oscar Leroy Head and Vela Faye Martin Head, was born on Oct. 20, 1942, in Hunt County, Texas.
She attended Paris High School and Blossom High School. Her career as a Certified Medication Aide spanned a number of years before her retirement. She then went on to be a private caregiver. Elna was an avid reader, especially history. She enjoyed music, dancing, bowling, theater, and movies. She was a huge Texas Rangers fan. Her biggest passion was genealogy and researching her family tree.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Johnson, whom she married on June 3, 1960, building 62 years of family and memories; her mother, Vela Head, of Paris; three children, Tanya Johnson, of Blossom, Denene Johnson and Doug Harris, of Reno, and Shawn Johnson and wife, April, of Blossom; grandchildren, Ryan Johnson and wife Kourtinee, of Reno, Taylor Mauldin, of Blossom, Zach Harvey and wife Ashley, of Blossom, Shawna Brown and husband Jack, of Paris, Ryley Johnson and wife Susan, of Paris, Tate Mauldin and wife Taylor P. of Wichita Falls, Yesenia Castanon, of Blossom, Hayley Maldonado, of Blossom, Kinsley Maldonado, of Blossom, Kaitlyn Reed, of Hugo, OK, and Garrett Harris ,of Hugo, OK; great grandchildren, Ryder Johnson, Maddison Johnson, Saxon Brown, Spencer Brown, Jace Brown, Brooklynn Enriquez, Sutton Johnson, Ryver Harvey, Tripp Harvey, and Joey Reed; her brother, Denny Head and wife, Peggy of Blossom; her best friend, Martha Ray and husband Lloyd, of Blossom, numerous nieces and nephews; her beloved poodle Ruffie Tux, and her precious cat, Kitty Pud along with a plethora of friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Head; two grandsons, Ty Briscoe and Trey Harvey; a nephew, Chris Head; and a son-in-law, Tracy Harvey.
