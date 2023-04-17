Ernestine Lyon Prater Whipple

Ernestine Lyon Prater Whipple

Ernestine Lyon Prater Whipple went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by friends and family on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, after a brief illness in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. She was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Ernestine was born on March 13, 1928, to Henry Grady Lyon and Frances Elizabeth Kennedy Lyon in Lindale, Texas. She married Wayne Franklin Prater on Feb. 25, 1948. Together they celebrated 34 years of marriage and three daughters before his death on July 4, 1982. Ernestine then married Raymond Whipple on Augu. 6, 1989, and enjoyed 27 years of marriage until his death in January 2016.

