Ernestine Lyon Prater Whipple went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by friends and family on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, after a brief illness in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. She was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Ernestine was born on March 13, 1928, to Henry Grady Lyon and Frances Elizabeth Kennedy Lyon in Lindale, Texas. She married Wayne Franklin Prater on Feb. 25, 1948. Together they celebrated 34 years of marriage and three daughters before his death on July 4, 1982. Ernestine then married Raymond Whipple on Augu. 6, 1989, and enjoyed 27 years of marriage until his death in January 2016.
Although she had a career in real estate as co-owner of Parisian Properties, she considered her greatest accomplishment to be her role as wife, mother and grandmother. Ernestine was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church since moving to Paris in January 1960. Serving the Lord Jesus Christ, she supported through various leadership roles. Her church family was a constant means of friendship and support.
Ernestine was also preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, two brothers and a granddaughter, Kristen Parsons.
She is survived by her three daughters, Ann (Rodney) Glenn of Mt. Pleasant, Kay (Randy) Parsons of Belk and Nancy (Mark) Hancock of Mt. Pleasant: the following grandchildren, Amy Glenn, Justin Glenn and Matthew (Kelli) Glenn, Kara Parsons, Kacy (Chase) Young, and Ethan Parsons, Andrew Hancock and Ryan (Carol) Hancock;and seven beloved great -grandchildren.
