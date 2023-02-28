Evelyn Louise Whitlow Archer

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Evelyn Louise Whitlow Archer, 74, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, 2601 Lamar Avenue, Paris, Texas. Officiating the service will be Brother Ken Hackney of Good Hope Baptist Church. Burial will take place at Coffeeville Cemetery in Ore City, Texas at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends on Friday March 3, 2023, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Evelyn was born on May 16, 1948, in Heflin, Louisiana, to Thomas Spencer Whitlow and Sallie Louise Bell Whitlow. She passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Paris, Texas, surrounded by her loved ones.

