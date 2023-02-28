Funeral services to celebrate the life of Evelyn Louise Whitlow Archer, 74, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, 2601 Lamar Avenue, Paris, Texas. Officiating the service will be Brother Ken Hackney of Good Hope Baptist Church. Burial will take place at Coffeeville Cemetery in Ore City, Texas at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends on Friday March 3, 2023, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Evelyn was born on May 16, 1948, in Heflin, Louisiana, to Thomas Spencer Whitlow and Sallie Louise Bell Whitlow. She passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Paris, Texas, surrounded by her loved ones.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents; son, Dennis Paul Whitlow; grandson, Patrick Shawn Ebarb, and her brother Thomas Whitlow and wife, Chris.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Archer of Paris, Texas; sons, Wayne Whitlow and wife, Felicia of Converse, La., Alan Whitlow and wife, Bridgett of Many, La, Ashley Whitlow of Chandler, Tx, Michael Remedies and special friend Scotti of Zwolle, La; Daughter, Susan Garcia and husband, Joey of Keithville, La.; step-daughters Tonya Archer Wheeler, and Tammy Anderson and husband, Bill, both of Colorado; 16 grandchildren; Marla, Brandy, Joshua, Dennis, Tiffany, Russell, Victoria, Christina, Kelsie, Kailey, Jaylin, Patrick, Destiny, Michelle, Tristen, and Nicolette; 5 step grandchildren Marcie, Meagan, Jake, Aaron, and Janessa; 8 great grandchildren Josie, June, K.J. Jordyn, Bentley, Paisleigh, Kopelynn, and A.J.; 9 step great grandchildren Bayli, Alesha, Nina, Nora, Ellie, Titan, Rowdy, Aspen, and Zayne; brother David L. Whitlow and wife, Edwina of Minden, La; and a host of bonus children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials may be made to DAV, DAVA, or any Veterans Organization in her name.
