Residents can expect a delay in property tax statements from the Lamar County Appraisal District this fall until after the Nov. 7 General Election when voters decide the fate of a Texas Constitutional Amendment to increase residential homestead exemptions from $40,000 to $100,000.

Members of the appraisal district board of directors were reminded of the delay at a meeting this past week.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

