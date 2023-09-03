Residents can expect a delay in property tax statements from the Lamar County Appraisal District this fall until after the Nov. 7 General Election when voters decide the fate of a Texas Constitutional Amendment to increase residential homestead exemptions from $40,000 to $100,000.
Members of the appraisal district board of directors were reminded of the delay at a meeting this past week.
Proposition 4, which passed both the Texas House and Senate during a second special session of the 88th Texas Legislature, calls for the $100,000 exemption by public schools on appraised market value. The homestead exemption is one of several proposed changes in Proposition 4 to include a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property at 20%. It also imposes a “tax freeze” on public school taxes on the homestead of an elderly or disabled person. The proposition also provides for the election of appraisal board member in counties with a population of more than 75,000.
At a late Monday afternoon meeting, appraisal board members approved changes to a contract with Eagleview/Pictometry to increase the number of county flyovers from once every three years to once every two years and to provide improved imaging to assist appraisers in updating records to include new construction and additions to properties already in existence.
After lengthy discussion about a change to added improved pictometry and a flyover every two years instead of every three years, directors approved a $79,000 contract using a $54,000 one-year grant from Ark-Tex Council of Governments with plans to renew the contract at a cost of roughly $79,000, yearly for a remaining five years providing an assessment after the first flight finds that upgraded pictometry and an added flyover prove cost effective after determining how much increased value, and ultimately increased tax revenue, appraisers find.
Director of Collections Pat Loven reported tax collections from Sept. 1, 2002, through July 31, 2023 stood at $82,592,754.54 in current year taxes with $1,238,653.03 in delinquent taxes for a total $83,831,407.57. The average percentages of collections for all entities for 2022 taxes stands at 95.87% with Chisum collections being the highest at 99.09% and the City of Roxton the lowest at 86.67%.
Director of Operations Sue Shelton reported that Appraisal Review Board hearings were scheduled for completion Aug. 31 with 3,667 formal protests filed with the district.
In other action, the board approved a contract with local accounting firm McClanahan and Holmes not to exceed $8,250 based on hourly rates plus out-of-pocket costs to prepare the district’s outside financial audit for the year ended Aug. 31, 2023. Directors also approved a Texas Health Benefits Pool premium increase result in a 15% increase. Directors granted access to the Eagleview/Pictometry program for Hayter Engineering to use for a Lamar County Water District water line project at a cost of $2,500.
