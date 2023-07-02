cmyk fallon and cynthia.jpg

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, addresses constituents Thursday in a town hall at the Lamar County Fairgrounds in a Republican Women of Red River County event as the group’s president, Cynthia Rice-Tims, listens.

U.S. Pat Fallon spoke of corruption, a two-tier justice system and more while entertaining attendees of a town hall with impressions of ex-President Donald Trump and members of the current administration Thursday night at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.

He spoke of reading documents as part of his work on the House Oversight Committee that is investigating Hunter Biden, the current president’s son. He noted that from his research he is seeing “every piece of the puzzle” fit together.

