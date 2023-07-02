U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, addresses constituents Thursday in a town hall at the Lamar County Fairgrounds in a Republican Women of Red River County event as the group’s president, Cynthia Rice-Tims, listens.
U.S. Pat Fallon spoke of corruption, a two-tier justice system and more while entertaining attendees of a town hall with impressions of ex-President Donald Trump and members of the current administration Thursday night at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
He spoke of reading documents as part of his work on the House Oversight Committee that is investigating Hunter Biden, the current president’s son. He noted that from his research he is seeing “every piece of the puzzle” fit together.
“I have to share this because when I read that document, I said this is literally naked corruption,” he said of reading material under the watchful eye of the FBI. “This is not just some partisan bickering points to win the next election. I’m gonna follow the truth and I’m gonna go with the evidence.”
That led into his disdain of what he termed the two-tier justice system in the country which punished Hillary Clinton with a more than $7,000 fine and the Democratic National Committee with a more than $100,000 fine in the settlement with the Federal Election Commission investigation into whether they violated campaign finance law by misreporting spending on research that became the Steele dossier.
“Let’s talk about that for a moment. That was a work of fiction. I didn’t know that the DNC and Hillary Clinton paid $1,065,000 to create that document. They reported those expenses as legal services.”
Clinton had to pay $8,000 and the Democratic National Committee had to pay $105,000 to the Federal Election Commission, according to federal records.
Fallon gestured that Clinton’s fine paid to the FEC amounted to a slap on the wrist as opposed to the Manhattan district attorney who indicted Trump earlier this year.
“So the district lawyer here (in New York) is trying to put President Trump in prison for a $130,000 payment out of private funds,” he said, pointing to those as clear examples of two-tiered justice.
He spoke of an encounter with Carlos Del Toro, secretary of the Navy.
“I couldn’t believe this guy and he said the greatest threat to this country and I’m waiting for Russia. He says climate change.”
He didn’t mention anything about the military recruiting crisis or China or the debt.
He said the current administration is trying to deceive the American people about the situation at the southern border.
He said the numbers at the border are worse than ever before, because the federal government is counting them differently.
He said the Democrats are not acknowledging that the border situation is a security issue.
“Obviously again, if you don’t have borders, you don’t have nation states” he said.
He spoke fondly of Trump, even delivering some of his presentation, as the ex-president may have phrased it, noting that Trump was a genial host.
“You would be shocked at how gracious he is,” Fallon said.
He also imitated President Biden as a doddering old man to the smiles of several in the building at the fairgrounds.
Fallon also answered several questions at the end of his presentations. The questions included one asking Fallon why Republicans were seemingly always at odds with one another, while the Democrats seemed united.
“We don’t walk in lockstep,” Fallon said. “We don’t want dynasties.”
He paused and said there was one thing that united Republicans.
“I want the most conservative one that can win in November.”
