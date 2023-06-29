U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, who represents the fourth district in Texas which includes Lamar County and the northern part of Red River County, will hold a town hall at the Lamar County Fairgrounds at 7 tonight.
Fallon will touch on several topics at the town hall, but offered these assessments prior to his Paris visit.
He said the southern border continues to be a sore spot with his party and the current administration.
“Joe Biden and Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas’ handling of the southern border has gone from a crisis to a catastrophe. Never before had we seen a month with 200,000 border apprehensions; under Biden we have seen 13 months of 200,000 or more. The Biden administration is also undercounting the number of illegal crossings through various programs,” the representative said via email.
Fallon serves on the oversight committee in the House which is monitoring several issues including problems Republicans see with the Biden family.
“The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability will continue to look into the evidence related to the Biden family influence peddling scheme. Testimony from multiple, credible whistleblowers points to a quid-pro-quo involving Joe Biden and various foreign nationals. We will continue to follow where the evidence leads and expose the two-tiered justice system that has clearly covered for Biden,” he said.
While there is disagreement on government policy between the two major parties, Fallon did report some bipartisanship.
“While most of our Democratic colleagues continue to march in lockstep with the Biden agenda, there have been instances of bipartisanship when it comes to holding bad foreign actors such as Iran accountable,” he said. “The House Armed Services Committee which I serve on is also one of the strongest bastions of bipartisanship in Congress. Last week, we passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) mark-up for fiscal year 2024 out the committee by a vote of 57-1.”
He also reported good news about the veterans facility in Bonham.
“Thanks to our efforts last year, the Department of Veterans Affairs scrapped their plan to close and restructure the Bonham facility. I am glad to report that there are currently no plans to close this essential veterans health-care facility,” he said.
Tonight there will be a meet and greet session beginning at 6:30 p.m., for the event which The Republican Women of Red River Valley is hosting.
There will be an ice cream truck selling treats including homemade peach vanilla ice cream.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $20 for a seat at a Patriot Table.
Fallon added he has more events planned in August.
“For the first two weeks in August, I’ll be hosting an in-person town hall tour at locations across the district. I invite your readers in Texas’ Fourth District to please come out for the Q&A — I deeply appreciate their input which ensures I make informed decisions in Washington, DC.,” he said.
