U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, who represents the fourth district in Texas which includes Lamar County and the northern part of Red River County, will hold a town hall at the Lamar County Fairgrounds at 7 tonight.

Fallon will touch on several topics at the town hall, but offered these assessments prior to his Paris visit.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

