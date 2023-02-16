Mrs. Fannie Pierce, age 84, of Paris, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 10, 2023, at her residence surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on May 10, 1938, in Howland, Texas, a daughter of the late Charlie and Abbie McClelland.
Mrs. Pierce was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Mr. O.C. Pierce; one infant son, Gerald Wayne Pierce; seven brothers, C.D. Beard, Rudolph Beard, Melvin McClelland, Noble McClelland, Sam McClelland, Leon McClelland, J.C. McClelland; four sisters, Eunice Giles, Eva Mae Mitchell, Annie Marie McClelland, Leona Robinson; and one son-in-law, Bruce Bills.
She was a member of St. John Baptist Church, where she served on the usher board and as a mistress of ceremonies for many years, and recently of the newly formed Love Tabernacle Church. She enjoyed gospel music, eating chocolate and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Pierce is survived by her two daughters, Debra Al-asa’d and Sheila Bills; three grandchildren, D.J. Pierce, Dontavius Hurd, and Jerrica Hurd-Scott; and five great grandchildren Damarian, Kamora, Karli, Kaylee and Demetri. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Visitation is Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Maxey Funeral Home, 643 3rd St. NE.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. at New Birth Baptist Church, 2505 Campbell St., Bishop Samuel F. Evans, with Pastor Tristan A. Love of Love Tabernacle delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow in the Biardstown Cemetery in Biardstown, Texas.
Mrs. Pierce’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Flowers may be sent to Maxey Funeral Home prior to Saturday, Feb. 18.
