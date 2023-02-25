Faye Joyce Bryson Mackin, 85, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Clark and Dr. Duane Falk officiating. Burial will follow in Bogata Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Faye, the daughter of Elzie L. Williams and Bettie Roddy Williams, was born on Jan. 21, 1938, in the Rockford Community of Lamar County, Texas. Born again in McCrury Baptist Church in Red River County in 1950. She was baptized and joined the small Baptist Church in McCrury, and was a member of Ramseur Baptist Church in Paris for many years. There she made many friends. Faye retired from Phillips Lighting in 1996, following many years of service to the company. She loved cattle ranching and being on the farm.
Survivors include a daughter, Teresa Allison and husband, Brad of Bogata; a son-in-law, Mark Jones of Caddo Mills; grandchildren, Amy Oxner and husband, Chris of Austin, Shawn Bryson and wife, Connie of Garland, Chance Allison and wife, Abby of Hickory Creek, and Rachel Neveu and husband, Ian of Blossom; great grandchildren, Braxton Allison and Avery Allison of Hickory Creek, Bryson Oxner, Damon Oxner, and Holland Oxner all of Austin; and a brother, Eugene Williams of Greenville; along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
In 1953, she married Troy Bryson, and he preceded in death in 1990. In 1993, she married Alfred Mackin, and he passed away in 2018. Faye was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Bethany Bryson in 2012; brothers, Charles Williams and E. L. Williams; sisters, Louise Clement, Mildred Humphrey, Cora Crow, and Evelyn Gregor; and a great grandchild, Christopher Logan Oxner.
She came from a large family of eight children and always enjoyed country life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Gideons International, P. O. Box 261, Paris, TX 75461.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.