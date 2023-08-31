Fire and Rescue Report for Aug. 31, 2023 Staff Report Aug 31, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Paris Fire Department Klark Byrd/The Paris News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AUG. 29 to AUG. 31Structure Fire, Alarm, SmokeAug. 2912:53 to 1:06 p.m., 3030 Lamar Ave.2:08 to 2:18 p.m., 919 Fitzhugh Ave.Aug. 303:18 to 3:25 p.m., 275 34th t. SW.First Responder - ParisAug. 297:37 to 7:53 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.10:30 to 10:39 a.m., 806 9th St. NW.3:44 to 3:53 p.m., 729 10th St. NE.4:57 to 5:33 p.m., 567 Pine Bluff St.6:36 to 6:50 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.7:28 to 7:41 p.m., 3215 Clarksville St.Aug. 301:46 to 1:55 a.m., 1907 Lamar Ave.1:43 to 1:54 p.m., 806 9th St. NW.3:03 to 3:19 p.m., 2900 S. church St.3:12 to 3:49 p.m., 2445 N. Main St.5:37 to 5:46 p.m., 2910 Clarksvillle St.7:10 to 7:28 p.m., 1209 Martin Luther King Drive.7:23 to 8:19 p.m., Oak Street.11:56 p.m. to 12:13 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.Aug. 313:06 to 3:16 a.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.Vehicle Crash with InjuryAug. 294 to 4:08 p.m., 650 Highway 271 N, Lamar County.Aug. 307:22 to 7:59 a.m., 7900 Highway 19/24.7:53 to 8:24 a.m., 2800 N. Main St.Line Down/Transformer FireAug. 3012:”16 to 1:03 p.m., 2671 N. Main St.8:54 to 9:04 p.m., 2671 N. Main St.Haz-Mat IncidentAug. 299:22 to 9:37 p.m., 120 15th ST. NE.Public ServiceAug. 298:43 to 9:09 a.m., 126 21st St. NE.6:28 to 6:31 p.m., 2201 E. Price St.Aug. 305:53 to 6:11 p.m., 3035 NE Loop 286.Assist Fire DepartmentAug. 2912:55 to 12:56 p.m., 3030 Lamar Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Inorganic Chemistry Industry Electricity Physics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris news To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJeff RoachJulia Elizabeth Clark HusseyWildcats drop tough opener to No. 6 CelinaPatsy Ann Farris-BestulCouncil privatizes residential, commercial trash pickupJohnny HollemanNorth Lamar runs past Ranchview Wolves in openerAnthony SteadmanTerry William MitchellCity Council expected to approve budget Monday Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists Online Poll Are you in favor of or against the privatization of local trash services? The Paris News previously reported that Paris City Council is again considering privatization of trash services. You voted: I am in favor of the privatization of trash services. I am against it. I am neither for or against it. Vote View Results Back
