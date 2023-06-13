JUN. 9 to JUN. 13
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Jun. 10
10:46 to 11:17 a.m., 3525 N. Main St.
Jun. 11
11:20 to 11:32 p.m., 405 5th St. SW.
Jun. 12
1:07 to 1:25 a.m., 2501 N. Main St.
1:24 to 1:34 p.m., 3247 Bonham St.
Trash Fire
Jun. 9
8:18 to 8:28 p.m., E Washington Street/20th Street SE.
Grass/Brush Fire
Jun. 11
8:43 to 8:52 p.m., 615 W. Cherry St.
First Responder
Jun. 9
8:40 to 9:08 a.m., 985 34th St. SE.
12:05 to 12;21 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
12:43 to 12:58 p.m., 1145 16th ST. NE.
2:30 to 2:47 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
2:48 to 3:13 p.m., 3700 Old Bonham Road.
5:18 to 5:35 p.m., 1310 Clarksville St.
6:18 to 6:43 p.m., 1310 Clarksville st.
7:08 to 7:22 p.m., 1958 Pine Bluff St.
7:15 to 7:54 p.m., 1855 Jackson St.
Jun. 10
12:01 to 12:11 p.m., 1090 22nd St. NE.
11:04 to 11:20 p.m., 305 Brown Ave.
11:32 to 11:52 p.m., 20th St. SE.
Jun. 11
1:17 to 1:29 a.m., 1985 W. Shiloh St.
1:46 to 2:13 a.m., 3215 Clarksville St.
2:29 to 2:54 a.m., 414 York St.
11:02 to 11:11 a.m., 514 Graham St.
1:23 to 1:42 p.m., 2675 W. Austin St.
3:18 to 4:11 p.m., 8100 FR 195, Lamar County.
4:45 to 5:11 p.m., 707 Bonham St.
6 to 6:05 p.m., 925 Pine Bluff St.
Jun. 12
12:26 to 12:48 a.m., 1404 E. Price St.
2:42 to 3:04 a.m., 415 7th St. SW.
5:04 to 5:42 a.m., 25th St. NE.
Jun. 13
6:20 to 6:34 a.m., 150 46th St. SE.
12:43 to 12:55 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
2:01 to 2:08 p.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
4:35 to 4:51 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
6:69 to 7:21 p.m., 790 31st St. NE.
7:49 to 7:59 p.m., 2351 Pine Bluff St.
8:33 to 8:45 p.m., 1434 W. Sherman St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Jun. 9
11:39 p.m., to 12:36 a.m., 1300 SE Loop 286.
Jun. 10
2:14 to 2:42 p.m., 300 8th St. SE.
Jun. 11
8:39 to 9:15 a.m., 3000 Clarksville St.
12:42 to 1:07 p.m., 1100 Bonham St.
Jun. 12
12:38 to 12:53 a.m., 302 Monroe St., Deport.
Rescue Person
Jun. 11
3:14 to 5:01 a.m., 8615 CR 45600, Lamar County.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
June 10
9:23 to 9:51 a.m., 2855 Ridgeview Road.
9:46 to 9:47 a.m., 2850 Briarwood Drive.
Jun. 11
8:43 to 8:56 p.m., 1090 13th St. NE.
8:45 to 8:55 p.m., 1085 Van Zandt St.
8:46 to 8:57 p.m., 1800 N. Main St.
8:57 to 9:12 p.m., S. Collegiate Drive/Jefferson Road.
8:57 to 9:14 p.m., 1233 16th St. SE.
8:59 to 10:35 p.m., 600 Polk St.
9:01 to 9:16 p.m., 719 13th St. SE.
9:16 to 9:27 p.m., 525 E. Cherry St.
9:34 to 9:46 p.m., 1380 19th St. SE.
Jun. 12
11:51 a.m., to 12:02 p.m., 1000 20th St. NE.
Public Service
Jun. 9
7:14 to 7:29 p.m., 51 27th St. NW.
Jun. 10
2:46 to 3:02 a.m., 1040 N. Collegiate St.
7:15 to 7:17 p.m., 2810 Clark Lane.
Jun. 11
4:22 to 4:35 a.m., 3875 Jefferson Road.
1:18 to 1:27 p.m., 132 19th St. NW.
4:38 to 4:47 p.m., 214 28th St. NE.
Jun. 12
12:38 to 12:51 a.m., 425 7th St. SE.
6:06 to 6:18 p.m., 650 7th St. SW.
