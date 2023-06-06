Fire and Rescue Report for Jun.6, 2023 Staff Reports Jun 6, 2023 Jun 6, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JUN. 2 to JUN. 6Structure Fire, Alarm, SmokeJun. 26:45 to 7:18 a.m., 1400 W. Shiloh St.Jun. 411:36 to 11:47 a.m., 420 4th St. SW.Jun. 59:43 to 9:48 a.m., 1010 29th St. SE.First ResponderJun. 211:14 to 11:33 a.m., 3915 Dawn Drive.2:39 to 2:55 p.m., 345 17th St. SW.5:23 to 5:40 p.m., 510 26th St. SW.11:58 p.m., to 12:10 a.m., 730 Fairway St.Jun. 32:09 to 2:22 a.m., 529 12th St. NE.7:09 to 7:24 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.10:25 to 10:45 a.m., 521 10th St. NE.12:37 to 12:41 p.m., 2880 N. Main St.12:38 to 12:50 p.m., 3330 Pine Bluff St.12:44 to 1:43 p.m., 3365 Tigertown Road.5:36 to 7:38 p.m., 3800 Lake Creek Road.7:18 to 7:24 p.m., 225 S. Collegiate Drive.Jun. 41:16 to 1:51 a.m., 3620 Summerhill Drive.3:18 to 3:40 a.m., 1907 Lamar Ave.5:36 to 6 a.m., 1404 E. Price St.3:04 to 3:12 p.m., 3755 Lamar Ave.3:16 to 3:34 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.6:30 to 6:48 p.m., 610 Bunker St.Jun. 512:20 to 12:40 a.m., 425 7th St. SE.6:43 to 6:55 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.9:14 to 9:26 a.m., 3755 NE Loop 286.10:09 to 10:21 a.m., 107 8th St. NE.12:24 to 12:39 p.m., 360 9th ST. SE.12:45 to 1:46 p.m., 623 N.Main St.2:35 to 2:49 p.m., 360 9th St. SE.4:25 to 4:41 p.m., 610Deshong Drive.7:48 to 8:03 p.m., 1055 Clarksville St.8:28 to 8:47 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.Jun. 612:58 to 1:18 a.m., 426 W. Provine St.4:47 to 5:25 a.m., 1838 Jackson Court.5:39 to 5:48 a.m., 2605 Hubbard St.Vehicle Crash with InjuryJun. 28:15 to 8:54 a.m., 3205 FR 196 S, Lamar County.1:31 to 2:28 p.m., 1200 Pine Bluff St.4:59 to 5:08 p.m., 1500 12th St. SE.Jun. 31:03 to 1:13 p.m., 1200 W. Front St., Blossom.11:05 to p.m., to 12:19 a.m., 1131 4th St. SW.Jun. 59:15 to 9:27 a.m., 3400 FR 2122, Lamar County.8:38 to 8:50 p.m., 3400 NE Loop 286.Jun. 612:35 to 1:26 a.m., 14400FR 197, Lamr County.Line Down/Transformer ForeJun. 35:56 to 6:04 p.m., 2410 Ballard Drive.Public ServiceJun. 210:07 to 10:17 a.m., 51 27th St. NW.1:14 to 6:04 p.m., 2800 Lake Crook Road.6:39 to 7:04 p.m., 566 3rd St. Sw.Jun. 31:28 to 1:53 a.m., 425 7th St. SE.5:14 to 5:29 a.m., 1420 27th St. NE.8:01 a.m., to 11:09 p.m., 3800 Lake Crook Road.11:56 a.m., to 1:44 p.m., 326 S. Main St.Jun. 48:12 a.m., to 5:52 p.m., 3800 Lake Crook Road.12:22 to 12:33 p.m., 1015 16th St. SE.9:33 to 9:48 p.m., 610 Bunker St.Jun. 512:09 to 12:20 p.m., 455 19th St. SW. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Capias Controlled Substance Criminal Law Crime Law Delivery Sign Driver's License James Hensley Marijuana Penalty Possession Motion Repeat Offender Assault Protective Order Se Ems Assist Inorganic Chemistry Physics Nw Ne. Fr Public Service Rescue Rescue Report For Oct. 24 2021 Gwh Rescue Report For Oct. 26 2021 Pha Vehicle Crash Injury Chest Pain Sick Person Back Pain Medicine Accident Traffic Rescue Report For Oct. 31 2021 Rescue Report For Nov. 2 St. Rescue Report For Nov. 2 2021 Rescue Report For Nov. 4 2021 Paris Rescue Report For Nov. 7 2021 Lamar Ave Rescue Report For Nov. 9 2021 Social Service Brush Fire Ne Loop Rescue Report For Nov. 14 2021 Transformer Sw. Rescue Report For Nov. 16 2021 Rescue Report For Nov. 18 2021 First Responder Structure Fire Rescue Report For Nov. 21 2021 Radio Rescue Report For Nov. 23 2021 Industry Rescue Report For Nov. 30 2021 Road Ne Rescue Report For Dec. 7 2021 Rescue Report For Dec. 9 2021 Trash Rescue Report For Dec. 12 2021 Rescue Report For Dec. 14 2021 Morningside Drive Rescue Report For Dec. 21 2021 Rescue Report For Dec. 22 2021 Escort Rescue Report For Jan. 4 2022 Incident Rescue Report For Jan. 6 2022 Mechanics Electrotechnics E. Report Rescue Report For Jan. 9 2022 Cr Rescue Report For Jan. 11 2022 Street Sw. Fire Department Highway Rescue Report For Jan. 13 2022 Rescue Report For Jan. 16 2022 Police Nw Loop Rescue Report For Jan. 20 2022 Test Call Rescue Report For Jan. 25 2022 Rescue Report For Jan. 30 2022 Rescue Report Fm Rescue Report For Feb. 1 2022 Rescue Report For Feb. 3 2022 Alarm Rescue Report For Feb. 6 2022 Rescue Report For Feb. 8 2022 Rescue Report For Feb. 10 2022 Fd Rescue Report For Feb. 13 2022 Pine Rescue Report For Feb. 15 2022 Rescue Report For Feb. 17 2022 Harrison Ave Rescue Report For Feb. 20 2022 Rescue Report For Feb. 22 2022 Street Rescue Report For March 8 2022 Rescue Report For March 10 2022 Rescue Report For March 15 2022 Watch Weather City Planning Meteorology Rescue Report For March 17 2022 Grass W. Center Street Rescue Report For March 20 2022 Jefferson Road Rescue Report For March 24 2022 Botany Lamar County Blossom Rescue Report For March 31 2022 Rescue Report For April 3 2022 Rescue Report For April 5 2022 Rescue Report For April 7 2022 Rescue Report For April 14 2022 Rescue Report For April 19 2022 Rescue Report For April 21 2022 Rescue Report For April 24 2022 Rescue Report For April 25 2022 Rescue Report For April 28 2022 Rescue Report For May 1 2022 Rescue Report For May 3 2022 Spur Rescue Report For May 5 2022 S. Church Rescue Report For May 10 2022 Rescue Report For May 12 2022 Lamr County Rescue Report For May 16 2022 Sw Rescue Report For May 29 2022 Rescue Report For May 31 2022 Rescue Report For June 2 2022 Rescue Report For June 5 2022 Rescue Report For June 7 2022 Rescue Report For June 12 2022 Rescue Report For June 14 2022 Drive Rescue Report For June 16 2022 Rescue Report For June 19 2022 Rescue Report For June 21 2022 Rescue Report For June 26 2022 Rescue Report For June 28 2022 Rescue Report For June 30 2022 Rescue Report For July 3 2022 Commerce W. Rescue Report For July 7 2022 Rescue Report For July 10 2022 St Rescue Report For July 12 2022 Price Rescue Report For July 14 2022 July Rescue Report For July 26 2022 Rescue Report For July 28 2022 County Rescue Report For Aug. 2 2022 Clark Lan Rescue Report For Aug. 4 2022 Rescue Report For Aug. 7 2022 Rescue Report For Aug. 9 2022 Aug. Rescue Report For Aug. 14 2022 Rescue Report For Aug. 18 2022 Amherst Road Rescue Report For Aug. 23 2022 Rescue Report For Aug. 30 2022 Rescue Report For Sep. 1 2022 Rescue Report For Sep. 4 2022 Lamar Ave. Rescue Report For Sep. 6 2022 Rescue Report For Sep. 11 2022 Dawn Drive Rescue Report For Sep. 13 2022 Rescue Report For Sep. 15 2022 W. Lamar County Audubon Road Rescue Report For Sep. 25 2022 Rescue Report For Sep. 27 2022 Rescue Report For Sep. 29 2022 Fire Smoke Rescue Report For Oct. 6 2022 Rescue Report For Oct. 9 2022 Rescue Report For Oct. 16 2022 Rescue Report For Oct. 18 2022 Rescue Report For Oct. 27 2022 Rescue Report For Oct. 30 2022 Nov. Rescue Report For Nov. 3 2022 Rescue Report For Nov. 6 2022 Rescue Report For Nov. 8 2022 Rescue Report For Nov. 10 2022 Department Station Rescue Report For Nov. 17 2022 Rescue Report For Nov. 20 2022 Rescue Report For Nov. 22 2022 Rescue Report For Nov. 27 2022 Rescue Report For Dec. 1 2022 Rescue Report For Dec. 4 2022 Boulevard Rescue Report For Dec. 6 2022 Rescue Report For Dec. 8 2022 Rescue Report For Dec. 13 2022 S. Collegiate Drove Rescue Report For Dec. 15 2022 S. Collegiate Drive Rescue Report For Dec. 18 2022 Rescue Report For Dec. 22 2022 Dec. Cherry Rescue Report For Jan. 5 2023 Rescue Report For Jan. 8 2023 Rescue Report For Jan. 12 2023 Lame Rescue Report For Jan. 15 2023 Mockingbird Public Safety Rescue Report For Jan. 17 2023 Electricity Trade Roads And Traffic Chemistry Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment uvaseg89 Jun 6, 2023 10:31pm Lets thank Paris, TX for hiring a sx offender who ki my son in NOV 2022-Patterson. It is unreal that who are not in jail and how who were allowed to be on the force in the first place. Unreal-probably a cover up by local officers. May you never ever rest. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPuckett is Trinity Christian valedictorianNathaniel Earl BohananSandy (Chuckey) Smith, Jr.RRV top boy athleteJoe Donald RhodesBriefs | PoliceZoel Hurley RamseyElmerene Vincent Scott TaylorAppraisal District expects many appealsPeggy S. Bowman Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedFire and Rescue Report for Jun.6, 2023 (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
(1) comment
Lets thank Paris, TX for hiring a sx offender who ki my son in NOV 2022-Patterson. It is unreal that who are not in jail and how who were allowed to be on the force in the first place. Unreal-probably a cover up by local officers. May you never ever rest.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.