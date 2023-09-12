Fire and Rescue Report for Sep. 12, 2023 Staff Report Sep 12, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Paris Fire Department Klark Byrd/The Paris News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SEP. 8 to SEP. 12Structure Fire, Alarm, SmokeSep. 96:29 to 6:47 a.m., 1565 Clarksville St.12:44 ro 1:11 p.m., 3215 Clarksville St.Sep. 101:51 to 2:41 a.m., 618 10th St. NE.10:25 p.m., to 12:10 a.m., 1555 17th St. NE.First Responder-ParisSep. 88:48 to 8:55 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.10:28 to 10:47 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.11:30 to 11:44 a.m., 231 Lamar Ave.3:32 to 4:04 p.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.10:20 to 10:37 p.m., 3040 Jefferson Road.Sep. 910:05 to 10:32 a.m., 320 41st St. NE.10:26 to 10:35 a.m., 2504 E. Cherry St.10:40 to 11:04 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.1:49 to 2:37 p.m., 650 Bonham St.2:57 to 3:02 p.m., 2501 N. Main St.7:40 to 7:49 p.m., 295 Johnson Woods Drive.Sep. 106:18 to 6:36 a.m., 1012 17th St. NE.12:46 to 1:01 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.7:28 to 7:29 p.m., 617 5th St. NE.8:55 to 9:07 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.8:56 to 9:19 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.Sep. 1112:09 to 12:23 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.1:22 to 1:32 a.m., 429 10th St. NE.5:52 to 6:09 a.m., 845 S. Main St.6:29 to 6:43 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.9:46 to 9:54 a.m., 3558 Clarksville St.12:04 to 12:26 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.12:20 to 12:28 p.m., 806 9th St. NE.1:31 to 2 p.m., 1350 6th St. SE.2:40 to 2:54 p.m., 655 S. Collegiate Drive.4:49 to 5:06 p.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.5:15 to 5:25 p.m., 1335 26th St. NE.6:54 to 7:15 p.m., 425 7th ST. Se.8:24 to 8:42 p.m., 925 Pine Bluff St.8:58 to 9:15 p.m., 1801 Polk St.Sep. 122:40 to 2:57 a.m., 519 Grand Ave.Vehicle Crashwith InjurySep. 86:45 to 7:21 a.m., 1300 19th St. SW.4:15 to 4:56 p.m., 3200 Lamar Ave.7:09 to 8:39 p.m., 200 W. Front St., Blossom.Sep. 97:45 to 8:12 a.m., 325 6th St. SE.11:47 to 11:52 p.m., 2700 FR 79.Sep. 101 to 1:38 p.m., 100 1st St. SW.1:58 to 2:19 p.m., 2605 Ridgeview Road.Sep. 116:55 to 7:24 p.m., 800 NE Loop 286.Public ServiceSep. 82:45 to 2:55 p.m., 1907 Lamar Ave.8:13 to 8:22 p.m., 2810 Clark LaneSep. 102:58 to 3:19 p.m., 320 41st St. NE.7:53 to 7:55 p.m., 3500 Graham St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Inorganic Chemistry Industry Electricity Physics Radio Broadcasting Theology Religion Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChisum High School student struck by vehicleRonald Earl AbbottFREE: Chisum student stableFREE: RRV Athlete of the Week Sept. 7, 2023Wildcats endure wild homecoming vs. GilmerRobert Bruce (Bruce) AlsobrookRivercrest Rebels spoil Patriots HomecomingLaura Manly HuntBarbara Ann Whitley Hilliard BrooksFire and Rescue Report for Sep. 7, 2023 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedFREE: Fallon reports to voters: Congressman speaks at Farm Bureau meal (3)Rivercrest Rebels spoil Patriots Homecoming (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.