Fire and Rescue Report for Sep. 14, 2023 Staff Report Sep 14, 2023

SEP. 12 to SEP. 14

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Sep. 12
8:17 to 8:25 a.m., 420 4th St. SW.
12:25 to 12:33 p.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.
4:27 to 5:02 p.m., 121 2nd St. NE.

Sep. 13
3:03 to 3:15 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
4:07 to 4:16 p.m., 485 25th St. NE.

First Responder-Paris
Sep. 12
12:58 to 1:35 p.m., 2554 Bonham St.
2:36 to 2:50 p.m., 500 E. Houston St.
3:20 to 3:37 p.m., 447Fitzhugh Ave.
4:10 to 4:27 p.m., 707 Lamar Ave.
5:14 to 5:53 p.m., 2575 Dragon Drive.
9:33 to 9:52 p.m., 519 2nd St. NE.

Sept. 13
3:59 to 4:32 a.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
11:09 to 11:17 a.m., 525 13th St. SE.
11:25 to 11:42 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
2:10 to 2:23 p.m., 1916 Tudor St.
2:38 to 3:14 p.m., 252 25th St. NE.
4:16 to 5:21 p.m., 3550 Clarksville St.
7:47 to 8:01 p.m., 440 Grand Ave.
8:56 to 9:13 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
10:35 to 10:57 p.m., 305 4th St. SW.

Sep. 14
5:18 to 5:33 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.

Vehicle Crash with Injury
Sep. 13
5:32 to 5:57 p.m., 4300 SE Loop 286.
5:47 to 5:57 p.m., 3729 Lamar Ave.

Line Down/Transformer Fire
Sep. 12
1:43 to 2 p.m., 2671 N. Main St.

Public Service
Sep. 13
4:21 to 4:38 p.m., 430 13th St. SW.
