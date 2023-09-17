Fire and Rescue Report for Sep. 17, 2023 Staff Report Sep 17, 2023 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Paris Fire Department Klark Byrd/The Paris News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SEP. 14 to SEP. 15First Responder-ParisSep. 146:41 to 7:23 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.10:56 to 11:19 a.m., 2275 S. Church St.3:04 to 3:30 p.m., 530 24th ST. NE.3:41 to 4:54 p.m., 3215 N. Main St.4:44 to 4:53 p.m., 2455 North Main St.4:47 to 5:10 p.m., 1803 Clarksville St.4:51 to 5:14 p.m., 632 3rd St. NW.5:51 to 6:10 p.m., 530 Bonham St.6:58 to 7:17 p.m., 155 12th St. SE.7:25 to 7:48 p.m., 205 Evergreen St.8:16 to 8:35 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Inorganic Chemistry Industry Electricity Physics Radio Broadcasting Theology Religion Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState to put barrier on Lamar Ave.Rivercrest Rebels spoil Patriots HomecomingTerry BookerRonald Earl AbbottBarbara Ann Whitley Hilliard BrooksHollywood — Paris style: First Horizon House Adult Prom fundraiser glamorous successGenola Wallace- FisherSheridan Lynn SchwedHalftime Showcase: North Lamar cheer squad welcomes familiar face homeHalftime Showcase: 10 cheerleaders, mascot boost spirit during Honey Grove games Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedFREE: Fallon reports to voters: Congressman speaks at Farm Bureau meal (5)FREE: Lamar County OKs solar farm tax break (1)Rivercrest Rebels spoil Patriots Homecoming (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
