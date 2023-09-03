Fire and Rescue Report for Sep. 3, 2023 Staff Report Sep 3, 2023 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Paris Fire Department Klark Byrd/The Paris News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AUG. 31 to SEP. 1Structure Fire, Alarm, SmokeAug. 318:56 to 9:08 a.m., 420 4th St. SW.3 to 3:08 p.m., 420 4th St,. SW.6:14 to 6:22 p.m., 855 14th St. NW.First Responder-ParisAug. 312:41 to 2:55 p.m., 1140 19th St. NW.5:59 to 6:16 p.m., 1916 Tudor St.7:21 to 7:34 p.m., 600 7th St. SW.7:29 to 7:34 p.m., 3615 Jefferson Road.9:51 to 10 p.m., 3414 Clarksvile St.10:44 to 11:05 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.Line Down/Transformer ForeAug. 317:08 to 7:17 p.m., 3500 Clarksville St.Public ServiceSep. 13:19 to 3:33 a. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Inorganic Chemistry Industry Electricity Physics Radio Broadcasting Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJohnny HollemanStephen R. NeeceCouncil privatizes residential, commercial trash pickupJeff RoachHitting the golden one: Blossom firm celebrates 50 years in businessJulia Elizabeth Clark HusseyRobert Nathaniel WilsonJohnny Earl Butler Jr.Chester Eugene “Chet” Martindale IIHatch Chili Fest, Salsa on the Square set for Saturday Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists Online Poll Are you in favor of or against the privatization of local trash services? The Paris News previously reported that Paris City Council is again considering privatization of trash services. You voted: I am in favor of the privatization of trash services. I am against it. I am neither for or against it. Vote View Results Back
