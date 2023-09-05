SEP. 1 to SEP. 5
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Sep. 1
7:52 to 7:57 a.m., 38 31st St. NW.
7:54 to 8:06 a.m., 300 16th St. SE.
Sep. 3
3:40 to 4:19 p.m., 2528 Bonham St.
5:40 to 6:30 p.m., 3100 NE Loop 286.
Sep. 4
9:13 to 10:30 a.m., 3717 Castlegate Drive.
1:50 to 2:10 p.m., 4260 Primrose Lane.
2:39 to 3:08 p.m., 1025 Polk St.
Trash Fire
Sep. 1
11:01 to 11:21 a.m., 300 16th st. SE.
Vehicle Fire
Sep. 2
7:19 to 7:30 p.m., 1310 Clarksville St.
Grass/Brush Fire
Sep. 1
4:05 to 4:11 p.m., 7th Street SW/W. Sherman Street.
Sep. 3
4:17 to 4:47 p.m., 1500 Jefferson Road.
7:47 to 8:03 p.m., 1155 42nd St. SE.
Sep. 4
7:16 to 7:42 a.m., 700 Jefferson Road.
First Responder-Paris
Sep. 1
6:07 to 6:17 a.m., 525 13th St. SE.
8:05 to 8:22 a.m., 125 BrownAve.
5:06 to 5:20 p.m., 650 7th St. SW.
6:48 to 7L02 p.m., 3414 Clarksville St.
10:24 to 10:38 p.m., 1230 Meadowlark Lane.
11:33 to 11:53 p.m., 843 19th St. SE.
Sep. 2
4:08 to 4:28 a.m., 759 3rd St SE.
8:35 to 8:48 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
9:14 to 5:22 p.m., 3800 Lake Crook Road.
9:27 to 10:11 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
1:10 to 1:34 p.m., 1420 27th St. NE.
4:19 to 4:41 p.m., 255 4th St. NW.
4:29 to 4:57 p.m., 425 35th St. NE.
8:43 to 9:04 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
Sep. 3
1:33 to 1:38 a.m., 611 BTW, PHA.
2:42 to 2:51 a.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road.
7:32 to 7:35 a.m., 806 9th St. NW.
7:43 to 7:58 a.m., 1851 Belmont St.
8:25 to 8:41 a.m., 115 CWH, PHA.
1:22 to 1:52 p.m., 210 Stone Ave.
4:52 to 5:01 p.m., 548 Cedar St.
Sep. 4
4:37 to 6:22a.m., 1355 8th St. NE.
5:24 to 5:51 a.m., 2980 Clark Lane.
9:57 to 10:04 a.m., 210 25th St. SE.
11:23 to 11:34 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
1:15 to 1:32 p.m., 1310 Clarksville St.
5:20 to 5:29 p.m., 3524 Clarksville St.
6:47 to 7:06 p.m., 845 S. Main St.
6:51 to 7:06 p.m., 1916 Tudor St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Sep. 2
9:27 to 9:32 p.m., 2800 FR 906 W., Lamar County.
Sep. 3
12:10 to 1:05 a.m., 12900 Highway 271 N., Lamar County.
Sep 4.
12:01 to 12:20 p.m., 5462 FR 197, Lamar County.
7:51 to 8:26 p.m., 500 Lamar Ave.
Haz-Mat Incident
Sep. 3
4:17 to 4:21 p.m., 3070 NE Loop 286
4:40 to 4:54 p.m., 3100 NE
Loop 286.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Sep. 1
6:56 to 7:39 p.m., 3125 Clarksville Sr.
Sep. 3
1:23 to 2:17 p.m., 1601 19th St. NW
3:47 to 4:26 p.m., 500 28th St. NW.
4:01 to 4:21 p.m., 2800 NE Loop 286.
4:01 to 4:52 p.m., 200 32nd St. SE.
4:02 to 4:13 p.m., 3040 NE Loop 286.
4:03 to 4:18 p.m., 650 16th St. NE.
:03 to 4:29 p.m., 1035 Cardinal Lane.
4:04 to 4:53 p.m., 641 Hearon St.
4:09 to 4:20 p.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
4:11 to 4:29 p.m., 3614 Castlegate Drive.
4:15 to 5:03 p.m., 6th St. NW/Clement Road.
4:25 to 4:34 p.m., 1155 42nd St. SE.
4:30 to 4:43 p.m., 510 26th St. SE.
4:34 to 4:42 p.m., 500 33rd St. SE.
5:26 to 5L37 p.m., 275 31st St. SE.
Public Service
Sep. 2
3:16 to 3:30 a.m., 1851 Belmont St.
6:18 to 6:35 a.m., 2980 Clark Lane.
12:14 to 12:22 p.m., 2980 Clark Lane.
7:58 to 7:59 p.m., 2465 Kessler Drive.
Sep. 3
9:01 a.m., to 12:53 p.m., 3800 Lake Crook Road.
4:55 to 5:06 p.m., 1815 Jackson St.
Sep. 5
5:13 to 5:18 a.m., 1350 26th St. NE.
