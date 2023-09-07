Fire and Rescue Report for Sep. 7, 2023 Staff Report Sep 7, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Paris Fire Department Klark Byrd/The Paris News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SEP. 5 to SEP. 7Structure Fire, Alarm, SmokeSep. 510:56 to 11:16 a.m., 3201 Panther Drive.First Responder-ParisSep. 511:40 to 11:53 a.m., 2745 Hubbard St.1:17 to 1:28 p.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.2:58 to 3:36 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.Sep. 67:38 to 7:46 a.m., 1444 N. Main St.7:39 to 7:55 a.m., 845 S. Main St.9:28 to 9:44 a.m., 1220 13th St. SE.9:42 to 10:01 a.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.10:45 to 11:07 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.12:54 to 1:15 p.m., 1353 20th St. NE.1:14 to 1:25 p.m., 485 25th St. NE.2:36 to 2:53 p.m., 1350 26th St. NE2:45 to 2:56 p.m., 2151 Bonham St.5:45 to 6:02 p.m., 2515 Bonham St.5:51 to 6:05 p.m., 201 W. cherry St.Vehicle Crash with InjurySep. 53:35 to 4:16 p.m., Johnson Woods Drive/Clarksville St.Sep. 66:12 to 7 p.m., 4075 N. Main St.Public ServiceSep. 59:43 to 9:51 a.m., 3150 Clarksville St.6:42 to 6:59 p.m., 621 E. Washington St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Inorganic Chemistry Industry Electricity Physics Radio Broadcasting Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStephen R. NeeceGarlyon “Slick” Finley Jr.Chester Eugene “Chet” Martindale IIPOLICE BRIEFS: Warrant arrest leads to foot chase; officer injuredJohnny HollemanFREE: RRV Athlete of the Week Sept. 7, 2023City slates holiday trash pick-up scheduleWildcats earn first home shutout since 2021Council privatizes residential, commercial trash pickupParis event celebrates Hispanic heritage Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
