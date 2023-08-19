Floyd A. Brownfield

Floyd A. Brownfield, age 78, passed away peacefully at his home near Paris on Tuesday, Aug.15, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. A Memorial Service, with military honors, has been set for 1:30 P.M. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Providence Baptist Church with Rev. Allan Hubbard officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the continued care of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.

Floyd was born on May 22, 1945, in Boswell, Oklahoma, to Homer and Narcissus Elsie Rush Brownfield. He completed his schooling in Hugo, Oklahoma, graduating in 1964. He married Cleda Nelson in 1966, building 57 years of memories together. He spent eight years in the Army National Guard. Floyd went to work for Weyerhaeuser in 1976, where his career spanned nearly 40 years before his retirement. He was a big sports fan, especially baseball and anything OU related. His passion in retirement was his cows and sitting at the kitchen table watching them out in the pasture. He passed his love of animals on to his grandchildren.

