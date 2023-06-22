Floyd Davis, Sr. Jun 22, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Floyd Davis, Sr., 83, of Paris, Texas passed away on June 14, 2023 at his residence 920 N.E. 5th Street, Paris, Texas.Services celebrating his life will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home - Dallas, 3302 E Illinois Ave, Dallas, Texas, 75216.Visitation in Paris will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel, 624 5th Street N.E. Paris, Texas.Interment will follow at Littlejohn Cemetery 1099 Center Street, Paris, Texas.Under the direction of Peaceful Rest Funeral Home, Paris, Texas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAll Red River Valley teamsJean Bailey CampbellDavid Clay MahonEvelyn HadleyDr. Arnold Dale (Sonny) OatesDorothy Naomi BoltonFREE: LionsHead holds groundbreakingFree: Paris ISD approves fiscal 2023-24 budgetNorth Lamar looks at budget deficitReno City Council swears in new mayor Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedFREE: Playing in the park: Municipal band opens concert series (1)All Red River Valley teams (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
