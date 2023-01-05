Floyd Hines Jan 5, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Floyd Hines Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A memorial service for Floyd Hines who passed away on Dec 7, 2022 will be held Jan. 7, at 3 P.M. at Lanes Cemetery in Clarksville, Texas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memorial Service Floyd Hines Cemetery Texas Lane Pass Away Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRobert “Bob” Wayne BrainardSteve BrownHannah Judith AydelottHomer Lee Thornton Jr. (Sonny)POLICE BRIEFS: Stolen vehicle found in vacant lotWanda June SimsTraffic study, lawsuits, convictions in top storiesRuth Jean JacksonCOMMENTARY: Community suffers two big lossesCal Lyndon Reep Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
