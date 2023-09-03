PT clinic building .JPG

Physical Therapy Clinic of Paris recently moved to a new location at the corner of 33rd Street SE and Lamar Avenue. The firm noted its 40th anniversary last month.

Physical Therapy Clinic of Paris, LP, celebrated it 40th year of operation recently with a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location, 3270 Lamar Ave.

Owners Chris Carter and Avery Drennan moved the clinic in early July from its former location to the just under 1,400 square foot facility at the corner of 33rd St. SE and Lamar Ave.

