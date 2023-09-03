Physical Therapy Clinic of Paris, LP, celebrated it 40th year of operation recently with a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location, 3270 Lamar Ave.
Owners Chris Carter and Avery Drennan moved the clinic in early July from its former location to the just under 1,400 square foot facility at the corner of 33rd St. SE and Lamar Ave.
“Aug. 22 was the official 40 year mark since this clinic opened and started serving the Paris area,” said Drennan, co-owner since last fall. “We have a very rich history of partnership with the hospital and local physicians to grow access to physical therapy in Paris.”
Carter has a long history with the clinic, since he became a client of one of the original owners, the late Doug Wehrman.
“I had no experience with physical therapy until I was injured playing football in school in 1983,” he said Friday at the clinic. “I had knee surgery and met Doug Wehrman for physical therapy. I was sold on the concept that you can get that kind of reward from PT. I worked here as a technician in 1988-89 then came back to work here in 1992. I became a partner in 1994, and I continue to see the benefits in my profession.”
Physical Therapy Clinic of Paris offers its clients outpatient orthopedic rehabilitation services including arthritis treatment, industrial medicine, treatment of low back pain, manual therapy, neck pain and headaches, sports medicine and post-operative rehabilitation. They also offer preventative wellness services and contract their services to local medical facilities and clinics.
Carter holds a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy, is certified in mechanical diagnosis and therapy, is an orthopedic clinical specialist and has more than 26 years of experience in orthopedic, sports and industrial rehabilitation and testing.
“I have a lot of advanced training in treatment of the spine, neck and back,” he said.
Drennan earned a doctorate in physical therapy and specializes in outpatient orthopedics and pelvic health. She holds advanced certifications in women’s health physical therapy that allow her to focus on treating condition that affect women.
“This is an underutilized area of physical therapy,” said Carter, “but her practice has been a great thing for the community and for the clinic. Avery also does dry-needling, a therapy akin to acupuncture for those with muscle, ligament or tendon pain. Pelvic health is an up and coming area of treatment, and we have found there is a huge correlation between lumbar spine problems and pelvic floor issues.”
With clients throughout northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma, PT Clinic of Paris stays busy, said Carter, and each therapist can often see from 10 to 15 clients a day.
“We hang our hat on the fact that our clients get seen one on one by a licensed therapist,” Carter added. “They are not treated by any kind of support staff and they consistently see the same person each and every time they come in. We also have done our best to seek out specialty areas of service and all our therapists are consistently taking continuing education courses to provide service to the general outpatient clients we see. We do things the right way and we think we are doing a pretty decent job of it.”
Carter said the move to the new building has been successful with the staff as well as the clients.
“We actually lost a few square feet of space when we moved but the overall layout is better,” he said. “We have less office space, but more space dedicated to client care here, and our clients love the windows.
“For years I worked in a clinic where you could not see outside,” he added. “Here you can see people driving by, waving at you and hear honking. Our patients love having something to look at as they work out or undergo treatments.”
In addition to the new location, PT Clinic of Paris has a satellite office in Clarkville, at 2206-B West Main St. (Highway 82) where clients have been able to get evaluations and treatment close to home since 1992. It is staffed by one PT assistant three days a week and Carter and Drennan see clients there Tuesday afternoons and Thursday mornings respectively.
“That little clinic is busy; we are well supported at that location with a steady local client base and good support from the community,” said Carter. “It is worthwhile for us to maintain that location.”
Physical Therapy Clinic of Paris is open Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m., to 6 p.m., and Fridays 7 a.m., to noon. Call either office for more information on services available or visit ptclinicparis.com.
