Four die in Friday crash
Jul 23, 2023
Staff Report
Four people, all from Oklahoma, died Friday in a wreck on US 271, a justice of peace on the scene said.
The accident happened around 11 a.m., near the intersection of U.S. 271 and FM 2648 when a southbound vehicle hit a tractor-trailer truck.
"It went up and under the trailer," Justice of the Peace Tim Risinger said. "All were dead at the scene; all were in the same vehicle."
The victims of the accident near Camp Maxey were pronounced dead at 11:55 a.m.
