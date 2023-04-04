Frances Pauline Nowell, 85, of Paris, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at her home, while surrounded by her family.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Lynn Hood officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Nowell, the daughter of George David Alexander and Birdie Alexander, was born on June 22, 1937, in Wolfe City, Texas.
Her career at Campbell Soup Company spanned 31 years before her retirement. Frances enjoyed working in her yard and tending her flowerbeds. She was a caring person who found great pleasure in cooking and baking for her family. Her dogs were a huge part of her life. They conveyed unconditional love toward her, matched only by her family.
Her parents; a son, Randy Ellis Thompson; a grandson, Bryan David Thompson; a brother, George David Alexander II; and an infant brother, Claudie Carol Alexander, preceded her in death.
Survivors include three children, Judy Carolyn Thompson, Paula Sue Jablonski and husband Lance, and Bobby Glen Thompson and wife Cayla; grandchildren, Randy Ellis Thompson II, Ashley McLean Mayes, Jessica Jane Taylor and husband Shane, Matthew Alexander Thompson and wife Maria, Lauren Elizabeth Thompson, Paula Lynn Kirby and husband Josh, Randa Carolyn Rae Thompson, and William Bentley Thompson; eight great grandchildren, along with many nieces & nephews and a host of friends.
