FrankWear Jr.jpg

Frank Denson Wear Jr., 92, of Paris, passed away on Feb.18, 2023. Frank was the only child born to Frank Denson Wear Sr. and Estelle Taylor Wear on Aug. 28, 1930.

Frank attended Paris High School and Paris Junior College, where he played basketball and golf. During his sophomore year, Frank was awarded a golf scholarship to attend SMU where his team won the Southwest Conference his senior year.

