Frank Denson Wear Jr., 92, of Paris, passed away on Feb.18, 2023. Frank was the only child born to Frank Denson Wear Sr. and Estelle Taylor Wear on Aug. 28, 1930.
Frank attended Paris High School and Paris Junior College, where he played basketball and golf. During his sophomore year, Frank was awarded a golf scholarship to attend SMU where his team won the Southwest Conference his senior year.
Frank also served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
If you knew Frank, then you knew that his first love was golf. He loved playing, watching and teaching golf. Frank was blessed to be able to play the game he loved for over 80 years and played it well. He won the Paris Golf & Country Club 4th of July Tournament seven times and was a six time runner up. Frank won many other tournaments and achieved his lifelong goal of earning his PGA Tour card and played on the PGA Tour for several years. He said when he was no longer able to play he would be ready for heaven.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Jean McBride Wear; his daughter, Kelly Wear; and his son, William Gray Swenson Wear.
He is survived by his son, Frank Wear III; his daughter, Kiz Costin and her husband, Bill Costin; and three grandchildren, Austin Gray Wear and Lauren and Hailey Costin.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Central Presbyterian Church of Paris in memory of Frank. A memorial service will be held for Frank on Wednesday, Mar. 1, at 1 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, 309 S. Church St., Paris, TX 75460.
