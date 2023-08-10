Paris Rodeo 2021

A bareback rider fights to stay on his bucking horse during the Friday rodeo.

 Tony Corso/Special to The Paris News

Saddle up for the 64th Annual Paris Rodeo as it kicks off with children’s favorite mutton busting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, while the grand entry of rodeo officials symbolizes the start of competitions at 8 p.m. both days.

“And then we’ll have bareback riding, steer wrestling, tie-down, breakaway, saddle bronc, team roping, ranch bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding,” said Paris Rodeo & Horse Club Secretary Sharon Barnes.

