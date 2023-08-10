Saddle up for the 64th Annual Paris Rodeo as it kicks off with children’s favorite mutton busting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, while the grand entry of rodeo officials symbolizes the start of competitions at 8 p.m. both days.
“And then we’ll have bareback riding, steer wrestling, tie-down, breakaway, saddle bronc, team roping, ranch bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding,” said Paris Rodeo & Horse Club Secretary Sharon Barnes.
Sanctioned by the Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association, Cowboys Regional Rodeo Association and United Professional Rodeo Association, this weekend’s events will feature several contestants from the area, Barnes said.
This year’s rodeo is bringing slight changes as professional rodeo announcer T.C. Long and rodeo clown “Backflip” Johnny Dudley join the festivities, the club secretary noted.
Blossom-based stock contractor James Andrews Rodeo Company is providing the weekend’s horses, cattle and other animals.
Cowboy Kenny’s Steel Rodeo is also returning, with owner Kenny Bartram — a 1`0-time X-Games medalist and “Nitro Circus” member — kicking up dirt with multiple tricks, along with a fellow Steel Rodeo rider.
Barnes said event sponsors include title sponsor Paris Ford, Pynes Outdoor Equipment; Credit Union of Texas; The Cowboy Church in The Camp; Jemasco, Inc.; R.K. Hall Construction; Jack Nelson Trucking; Paris Lumber Company; Big Country Farm Center; Paris Ford; Farmers Bank & Trust; Kelley Cattle; Hicks Muffler & Tire; Lamar National Bank; Paris Rodeo & Horse Club; Maxx-D Trailers; Carpet World; Triple S Electric; Pierson & Fendley Insurance; Jay Hodge Dodge; Valley Feed Mill and Lamar and Red River County Crime Stoppers.
She said chute sponsors include Carpet World, Triple S Electric, Pierson & Fendley Insurance, J&L Paving, Jay Hodge Dodge, Valley Feed Mill, Lone Star Ag Credit and Paris Ford.
Competing for rodeo royalty are queen candidates Chesney Robinson of Paris and Chesney Golden of Ector, Texas; while the princess candidate is Josey Maroney of Telephone, and the little miss contestants are Roslyn Mize of Powderly, Heidi Harley of Powderly and Aubree Chavez of Paris.
Tickets are still available for purchase in advance at Big Town Farm Center, 1800 17th Street NE, and Crazy House Western Wear, 6655 Lamar Road in Reno. For more information, and for box seats, call 903-249-4674.
