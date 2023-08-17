An audience of more than 200 applauded retired Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley as he received the 2023 Lifetime Community Service Leadership Award presented by the Lamar County United Way at its annual meeting and volunteer award breakfast Wednesday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.

Erik Simien, constituent services representative for Congressman Pat Fallon was on hand to read the words the 4th Texas District Representative spoke before members of the United States Congress in honor of Hundley’s 45 years service in law enforcement, most of which was in Paris, and to present Hundley with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in his honor.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

