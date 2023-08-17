Erik Simien, left, with 4th District Rep. Pat Fallon’s office presents 2023 Lifetime Community Service Leadership Award winner Bob Hundley with documentation and a flag flown in his honor over the United States Capitol.
United Way of Lamar County Executive Director Jenny Wilson speaks to an audience of more than 200 at an annual meeting and awards ceremony Wednesday at Love Civic Center
Jenny Wilson presents Partner Agency Volunteers of the Year Awards to Donna Burnett during the United Way breakfast Wednesday
Jenny Wilson presents Partner Agency Volunteers of the Year Awards to Jo Blackburn during the United Way breakfast Wednesday
Jenny Wilson presents Partner Agency Volunteers of the Year Awards to Beverly Johnson during the United Way breakfast Wednesday
An audience of more than 200 applauded retired Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley as he received the 2023 Lifetime Community Service Leadership Award presented by the Lamar County United Way at its annual meeting and volunteer award breakfast Wednesday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
Erik Simien, constituent services representative for Congressman Pat Fallon was on hand to read the words the 4th Texas District Representative spoke before members of the United States Congress in honor of Hundley’s 45 years service in law enforcement, most of which was in Paris, and to present Hundley with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in his honor.
“He made it his life’s mission to help his community through the best and worst of times, from assisting children in appalling situations to rescuing individuals in natural disasters,” Simien read from Fallon’s remarks. “Mr. Hundley’s commitment to selfless service has remained steadfast throughout the years. Many people who know Mr. Hundley would agree that his humble contributions to Paris have been invaluable … and his retirement was well deserved.”
Following Simien’s presentation, longtime United Way volunteer Lisa Spann presented Hundley the Lifetime Achievement Award.
After telling a story about a rescue involving three people in the Red River, and a rookie officer asking if someone should go upstream to see why the victims were in the river in the first place, Hundley reminded United Way volunteers that organizations exist to help people by planning and and then carrying out plans and by figuring out ways to avoid unfavorable circumstances.
“Once again, thank you all,” Hundley said. “Thank you for supporting our communities and our people, our citizens. And the last thing I have to say is number one, work with your rescue skills; and number two, keep them out of the river.”
Earlier, United Way of Lamar County Executive Director Jenny Wilson reviewed the organization’s past year contributions to include, among other activities, collecting and dispersing $190,000 for tornado victim relief, supporting the organizations’ partner agencies with just over $400,000 in addition to assisting 140 families with rental assistance for one month and over the past three years helping 1,060 families pay utility bills. The agency has surpassed its 2023 fundraising goal of $600,000 and will shoot for $600,000 as the 2024 goal.
“One of the things I am excited about today is that we’re going to be giving $63,000 in 2024 to the Salvation Army to reopen their emergency shelter,” Wilson said to a round of applause. “They’re going to have a ribbon cutting Aug. 30 at 11:30 (a.m.) at The Salvation Army and it would be wonderful to see the whole community there because this is something that our community has desperately needed.”
Later Wilson announced last year’s larger fundraising campaigns and honored Beverly Johnson of the Downtown Food Pantry, Jo Blackburn, also of the Downtown Food Pantry, and Donna Burnett of Habitat for Humanity with this year’s Partner Agency Volunteers of the Year Award.
Also recognized were the larger 2023 workplace campaigns to include at the Platinum Level with a minimum $40,000 raised the employees of R.K. Hall, Campbell Soup, Paris Regional Health, Harrison, Walker & Harper, Kimberly-Clark Corporation and First Federal Community Bank.
Liberty National Bank, Lamar National Bank and Paris ISD employees raised $20,000 at the Gold Level while North Lamar ISD, Bahena Construction, Peoples Bank and Turner Industries pledged at least $10,000 at the Silver Level and Edward Jones, Load Trail, Farmers Bank & Trust, Lamar County, Paris Junior College and Paris-Lamar Health District, $5,000 at the Bronze Level.
