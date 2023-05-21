Speakers at Friday morning’s grand opening of a second Farmers Bank & Trust branch in Paris were beaming almost as brightly as the sun beating down on guests during the ceremony at the new, over 9,000 square-foot facility in the 3000 block of Lamar Avenue.
“A little over 2½ years ago, I was approached by Farmers Bank & Trust to open a branch in Paris. After much prayer and research on Farmers bank, my wife and I made the decision for me to accept the challenge,” said Erik Roddy, the bank’s market president.
“One of the things that stood out to me during my research of Farmers bank, was the commitment the bank has in the communities in which we serve,” Roddy told the people gathered in the front of the building. “Since opening our first branch at the Loop on January 4, 2021, we have given back over $300,000 through community events and sponsorships. The best news is we are just getting started in our mission of serving others and giving back.”
During his talk about the new facility to which his team of 16 employees moved into April 19, he mentioned Regional Market President Jeff Nutt’s late father Ronnie Nutt, who was a well-known Paris resident.
“As I stand here, I can see Jeff’s dad, Ronnie Nutt, parked across the street taking pictures of the bank going up and then sending them to Jeff and myself,” Roddy said. “He worried about how long it was taking to go up. He would say, ‘Well there’s only one person working today or there is none.’ Ronnie passed away toward the end of last year and was unable to see the finished bank. However, I believe he’s looking down on us today and is so proud of Jeff and myself.”
He also told those gathered in the parking lot that Farmers would at some point put an Integrated Teller Machine on Front Street in Blossom.
“We are thrilled to make this significant investment to serve the citizens of Blossom and the surrounding area,” he said.
He thanked several other people for all they did to make the grand opening day happen.
Local dignitaries also thanked the bank for contributing to Paris’ business community.
“Small-town America provides momentum for small-business success and Paris is a good example of this,” said the city’s new mayor, Reginald Hughes, as he welcomed the new location to the city.
The city’s new mayor pro tem, Mihir Pankaj, told the crowd that he was speaking as a client of the bank. The branch’s other location on the Loop helped his family get funding for a Home2 Suites currently under construction on the Loop in hotel row.
“Farmers swooped in and helped us out with the hotel venture,” Pankaj said. “They saw we had a vision.”
Nutt praised the work of Roddy and the rest of the team that brought the new branch to life.
“We’ve got a super team here,” Nutt said.
The Chief Executive Officer Chris Gosnell agreed and that is partly the reason for the new Lamar location.
“When you have a team with that kind of passion, then you have to put a building around them,” he said.
