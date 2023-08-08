City of Bogata Website

BOGATA — The City Council reluctantly approved the resignation of councilwoman Miranda Mathews, who resigned months after being reelected to her second term.

“It’s been a fantastic honor to serve the City of Bogata and to serve with some amazing council members,” Mathews told the council Monday. “I feel there’s still work to do, and I know you guys will take care of it.”

