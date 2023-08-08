BOGATA — The City Council reluctantly approved the resignation of councilwoman Miranda Mathews, who resigned months after being reelected to her second term.
“It’s been a fantastic honor to serve the City of Bogata and to serve with some amazing council members,” Mathews told the council Monday. “I feel there’s still work to do, and I know you guys will take care of it.”
Mayor Larry Hinsley said he would be negligent if he didn’t ask Mathews to reconsider.
“I’m OK,” she replied.
Later, during the council’s executive session, Mathews said she was resigning for personal reasons.
“I have some family stuff I want to settle out,” she said outside the Bogata Community Center while the council met in executive session for another matter.
When asked if she had accomplished what she wanted as a council member, Mathews was frank.
“Not even close,” she said. “I did a lot of good. I think we, as a council, were very strong and got a lot of things taken care of. I’m confident that the council that they have in place now, and whoever they choose to replace me, will continue that.”
Gym owner Keith Perry of Pain Cave Fitness was the only person to express interest in the vacant seat.
“I’m not trying to change the world, but I think a younger generation needs to come in and learn the process,” Perry said.
Mathews was voted onto the council in July 2022 on a legal technicality after former councilwoman Glenda Martin failed to qualify for her seat within 30 days of reelection.
Mathews ran unopposed for her second term May 6.
“I think all of us feel about the same way, but we know there are times where things have to be done,” Hinsley said before the council’s vote. “We don’t want to interrupt that for anyone’s life.”
