Get ready to brave the heat and come out for a Celebrate America parade in downtown Paris on Saturday morning and a fireworks show behind Love Civic Center on Monday night.
“We’re trying to recover from the Covid pandemic years and rebuild,” Celebrate America co-chairman Kenneth Webb said about the parade and the return of a fireworks show. “We just want people to come out and be patriotic. July 4th is a time of the year the community comes together to celebrate our country and the freedoms that we have.”
Webb said there is no fee to enter the parade.
“We just want everyone to decorate floats and dress patriotic and have a good time,” Webb said. “We’re hoping for a large participation from community groups, businesses, volunteer fire departments, churches, horseback riders and will have a combined band with students from Paris, North Lamar, Chisum and Prairiland.”
Staging begins at 8 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Lamar County Courthouse with the parade starting at 10 a.m. As in years past, the parade will travel south on 1st NW Street to the Plaza and then east on Clarksville Street, north on 12th Street SE and then west on Lamar Avenue back to the Plaza and then to the courthouse on N. Main Street.
After a year’s absence, Celebrate America is bringing back the fireworks show beginning at 9:15 p.m. Monday night to be staged behind Love Civic Center near the softball fields and visible from several parking lots to include both Paris Junior High School and Paris High School.
The 25-minute show, at a cost of $1,000 a minute, is made possible by local banks, according to Webb.
“We’ve had many requests for a return of a Paris fireworks show after we failed to book a provider early enough last year,” Webb said. “We made sure to start early this time and booked Mike Taylor, out of the Tyler area. He has a reputation for putting on impressive shows. We are appreciative of all our local banks for making the show possible.”
Other Fourth of July activities across the area kick off Friday night in Blossom with a fireworks show at dark sponsored by the Greater Blossom Development Association. Fireworks will be launched from the Blossom Softball Field and visible along the Blossom section of the Northeast Texas Trail where people are encouraged to bring out lawn chairs and sit.
Detroit begins celebrations with a live band 7-11 p.m. Friday at the city park in advance of a Saturday filled with activities beginning with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at the fire station. Adult tickets are $7 and children are $5. Parade participants line up at 9:30 on the east side of the elementary school with a parade along Front Street starting at 10 a.m. Food service from a BBQ cookoff begins at 6 p.m. Saturday with adults at $10 and children at $6 followed by fireworks beginning at dark at the ball fields.
Celebrations also include a parade and fireworks show Monday night in Roxton sponsored by the Roxton Ex Students Association with a parade at 6 p.m., games to follow, fireworks at dark and a street dance afterward featuring Common Ground.
On July 8, Project Deport is sponsoring an annual Freedom Festival from 7-9 p.m. at the Project Deport Community Center on Main Street featuring games, a cake walk, a patriotic program, food, vendors and a fireworks show.
