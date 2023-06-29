Fourth of July 2020

Robert Black, president of the Association of Lamar County Republicans, led the Celebration of American program on Saturday in the Lamar County Courthouse parking lot in downtown Paris in 2020.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Get ready to brave the heat and come out for a Celebrate America parade in downtown Paris on Saturday morning and a fireworks show behind Love Civic Center on Monday night.

“We’re trying to recover from the Covid pandemic years and rebuild,” Celebrate America co-chairman Kenneth Webb said about the parade and the return of a fireworks show. “We just want people to come out and be patriotic. July 4th is a time of the year the community comes together to celebrate our country and the freedoms that we have.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

