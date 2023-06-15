centerpiece featured FREE: Chance to dance: Lamar County Head Start holds its prom Special to The Paris News Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15, 2023 Updated 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Holden Hignight gets down with the sounds disc jockey Rydell Martin blasted during the Head Start Prom last month. Submitted Photo AriyaMarie Williams, center,, Alayna Thiessen. left, and Zanora O'Canas move to the musice during their Head Start prom last month Submitted Photo Acen Walker, left, and Asia Bellamy have a good time sharing a dance at their Head Start prom during the last week of school last month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lamar County Head Start honored its 4-year-old Pre-K students with its annual Prom during the last week of school.Students dressed up and enjoyed an evening of dancing with friends.“Prom 2023 was incredible,” said Head Start director Eva Williams. “Students and their families had an absolutely amazing time.”DJ Rydell Martin with Retro Class Entertainment kept students moving all night with tunes they all knew and loved.“Thanks to Mr. Martin for being our DJ and the Head Start staff for making this a memorable moment in time for our students and their family,” said Wiliams.Parents enjoyed a special opportunity to participate in the father/daughter and mother/son dances with their children. Students were able to regroup and refresh with fruit punch and cookies. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Ballet Music Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer Panthers standouts named All-AmericansStephen D. GrayJean Bailey CampbellDoris Wheat FeltsCarroll R. DenisonMildred Dougan AllenOrlis BowdenJoseph McCarthyRepublicans discuss property taxes; reservoirFREE: Lamar County OKs solar investment zone Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedFREE: Playing in the park: Municipal band opens concert series (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
